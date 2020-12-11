SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Report: Broncos Sign CB Nate Hairston Off Ravens' Practice Squad

Zack Kelberman

Reinforcement has arrived in the decimated Denver Broncos secondary.

As first reported by ESPN's Field Yates and confirmed Friday by 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos are plucking cornerback Nate Hairston from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and signing him to the 53-man roster.

A fourth-year veteran, Hairston entered the NFL as a 2017 fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts. He appeared in 27 games for the Colts, making 11 starts primarily at right CB, and registered 51 solo tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception.

Hairston, 26, was traded to the New York Jets in 2019. He was active for 11 games (six starts) that year, this time at left CB, and logged 21 solo stops, three PBUs, and one INT. He was waived by New York at final cuts this past September but was re-signed, tallied two regular-season appearances, and waived again on Oct. 1.

The Ravens signed Hairston to their practice squad on Oct. 12.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound defender was a four-year contributor at Temple; he played wide receiver in 2013 and 2014, totaling 20 catches for 150 yards. He added 29 solo tackles and two picks as a corner from 2015-16.

Once he passes the requisite COVID-19 testing protocols, Hairston will provide sorely-needed insurance after the Broncos lost CBs A.J. Bouye to a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, Bryce Callahan (injured reserve) to a foot injury, and Essang Bassey (IR) to a torn ACL.

Hairston joins a whittled-down group comprised of Michael Ojemudia, De'Vante Bausby, Duke Dawson, and Kevin Tolliver.

