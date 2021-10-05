Fangio Addresses Possibility of Broncos Signing QB with Bridgewater Concussed

October 5, 2021
Fangio Entertains Possibility of Broncos Signing QB with Bridgewater Concussed

Teddy remains in concussion protocol.
Author:
Publish date:

With Teddy Bridgewater recuperating from a brain injury, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio addressed the possibility of the team adding an outside quarterback ahead of its Week 5 road contest at Pittsburgh.

“We’ll see where Teddy’s at," Fangio said Monday.

Where Teddy's at, as of Tuesday, is the NFL's multi-pronged concussion protocol, from which he's ineligible to return before gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. This complex process could drag on until Friday, jeopardizing his status for the Steelers game.

Fangio intimated, however, that Bridgewater could practice on a limited basis prior to Friday.

"He can’t go out and full practice, but he may be able to do some stuff," he said, adding, "the medical people will be in charge of that.”

Bridgewater was concussed in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He absorbed a hard, arguably illegal shot to his chin area and was visibly shaken up. The Broncos were forced to sideline Bridgewater for the second half, turning to backup Drew Lock amid the 23-7 defeat.

Lock would start if Bridgewater fails to get the green light, with Brett Rypien — recently promoted from the practice squad — operating as the No. 2 QB.

“We’ll have more information by Wednesday, and that will have more of a determining factor," Fangio said of his plan at the position.

