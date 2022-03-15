Report: Broncos Land New Pass-Rusher on Massive Contract

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Randy Gregory
Team(s)
Denver Broncos

Report: Broncos Ink DE Randy Gregory to 5-Year, $70 Million Contract

A big-ticket deal for the ex-Cowboy.

At the eleventh hour, Randy Gregory opted to take his talents to the Mile High City.

After an agreement to remain with the Dallas Cowboys "fell apart," multiple media reports confirmed the Denver Broncos have signed the free-agent pass-rusher to a five-year, $70 million contract that includes $28 million guaranteed.

A 2015 second-round pick, Gregory spent his first five seasons in Dallas, amassing 64 solo tackles, 52 quarterback hits, 16.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles across 50 career games. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' 12th-best pass-rusher across 437 defensive snaps in 2021.

The knock on Gregory is his dependability — or lack thereof. The former Nebraska star, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, has yet to complete a full regular season due to various injuries and multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Gregory, who was banned for the entire 2019 campaign, missed five games last year with a calf injury.

Provided he's healthy and motivated, Gregory, 29, will bring a much-needed jolt of life to a Broncos defense that ranked dead last in forced fumbles (6) and 18th in sacks (36) under then-head coach Vic Fangio.

Gregory is the second major addition to new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit. On Monday, the opening of the league's legal tampering period, Denver inked former 49ers DT D.J. Jones to a three-year, $30 million deal.

"When people put our tape on, I want them to see a defense that’s playing fast, that’s playing aggressive, that’s playing physical, and we’re flying around to the ball," Evero said amid his Feb. 22 introductory press conference.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

