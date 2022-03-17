Report: Broncos Land Former 49ers Starting OL

The Broncos added a 10th-year pro to their offensive line Wednesday, signing former San Francisco 49ers guard/tackle Tom Compton to a one-year contract, the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran reported.

Compton, 33 (in May), has 123 games of NFL experience, including 44 career starts, since entering the league with Washington as a 2012 sixth-round draft pick. He's played for Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, the New York Jets, and, most recently, San Francisco over the last decade.

Capable of manning multiple positions, Compton made seven appearances at right tackle for the 49ers last season; he was Pro Football Focus' No. 16 OT among 83 qualifiers. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound South Dakota product earned PFF's fourth-best run-blocking grade (89.5) but struggled mightily in pass protection (64.6).

"In Compton's Week 12 start, the 49ers rushed for 208 yards en route to three rushing scores," Alan Gaines of 49ersWebzone.com noted in January. "Since Compton has been inserted as a starter, San Francisco has racked up 1,103 total rushing yards for an average of 137.9 rushing yards per game during this span."

In Denver, Compton reunites with ex-49ers assistant and new Broncos OL coach Butch Barry. He should provide competition at right tackle — Calvin Anderson tentatively is penciled atop the depth chart — and insurance behind presumed starting guards Quinn Meinerz and Dalton Risner.

Compton is the fourth offensive acquisition executed by Denver this offseason, joining quarterback Russell Wilson, tight end Eric Tomlinson, and OG Ben Braden.

