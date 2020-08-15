SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Sign Veteran DL DeShawn Williams

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos parted ways with Jonathan Williams this past week, placing him on the Waived/NFI list. This opened up a spot at the bottom of the defensive line totem pole. 

On Saturday, the team announced that it had signed veteran defensive lineman DeShawn Williams. For those who might recognize that name, you're not crazy. 

This will be Williams' third stint with the Broncos. But he's never been on the active roster. 

Williams competed in Broncos training camp in 2018 and 2019. This will make it the third straight summer in Denver. 

At 6-foot-1, 292 pounds, Williams is entering his third year after going undrafted out of Clemson back in 2015. He entered the league as a college free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals and outside of the Broncos, he's also spent time on practice squads in Miami (2018) and Indianapolis (2018) during his pro career.

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

I wish I could say that Williams' prospects in Denver this time around were any brighter. But if anything, they're even more dim. The Broncos' starting trio of D-linemen is set with Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, and Shelby Harris, with three former high-round draft picks sandwiched in between Williams and the starters. 

DeMarcus Walker (2017 second-rounder), Dre'Mont Jones (2019 third-rounder), and McTelvin Agim (2020 third-rounder) help round out that next wave of trenchmen that also includes the veteran Christian Covington. That's what Williams is up against. 

Maybe third time's the charm. We'll keep our fingers crossed. The Broncos roster now sits at 79 players, which means there's room for one more seat at the table. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jerry Jeudy is 'Making Defenders Look Silly' at Broncos Camp

The Broncos rookie first-rounder is proving to be as advertised.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Broncos Camp: Rookie TE Albert Okwuegbunam has Been 'Flashing' Early

The early returns on Albert Okwuegbunam are very encouraging. But with Noah Fant poised to start at tight end, what does the future hold for 'Albert O'?

Luke Patterson

by

Denverkewl

Broncos Announce Deal with Free-Agent OT Demar Dotson

The Broncos have moved to bolster their offensive tackle depth by adding veteran free agent Demar Dotson.

Chad Jensen

by

geno711

Ranking the AFC West: Offensive Line | Broncos Leapfrog Two Rivals

The Broncos offensive line is often the butt of the joke in the Mile High City but how does this new-look unit measure up to the rivals in the AFC West?

Lance Sanderson

by

toddx7

Here's how the Kittle/Kelce Deals Impact Noah Fant's Future with Broncos

This past week saw the two best tight ends in the NFL get paid. As a former first-round pick, what are the implications of those two deals on Noah Fant?

BobMorris

Does Drew Lock 'Deserve the Hype'? One Broncos Player Thinks so

As the No. 1 QB at Broncos camp, Drew Lock has been garnering buzz among his teammates.

Chad Jensen

by

Legen-w84it-dary

Noah Fant Was Not Threatened by Broncos Adding Two Tight Ends in Offseason

The Broncos invested serious resources into a couple of tight ends this past offseason and Noah Fant's reaction is absolutely the right one.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Demar Dotson Shares What Heard About Drew Lock Before Signing with Broncos

Demar Dotson picked up some buzz on Drew Lock before signing with the Broncos as a free agent this past week.

Chad Jensen

by

Broncosfan4life

Projecting Broncos 53-Man Roster Based on Early Training Camp Buzz

With Phase 1 of training camp in the books, how is the 53-man roster shaping up?

Erick Trickel

by

broncofan55555

TE Nick Vannett Recognizes Something Totally Unique About the Broncos Locker Room

Nick Vannett has been in the NFL for several years but what he's experienced in the Broncos locker room has been totally unique. In the best sense.

KeithCummings