Broncos Sign Former Bengals Starting WR

On the same day Tim Patrick officially signed his restricted free-agent tender, the Denver Broncos added another big-bodied wide receiver to its skill corps.

The Broncos signed former Cincinnati Bengals WR Damion Willis, the team announced Tuesday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Willis spent his rookie campaign in Cincinnati. He appeared in 10 games, starting two, and caught nine passes for 82 scoreless yards.

Willis, 23, was waived by the Bengals in August 2020 and, following a cup of coffee in Cleveland, ended the year on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad. His contract with the organization expired in January and wasn't renewed.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound pass-catcher was a two-year collegiate contributor at Troy, where he recorded 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns on 98 receptions, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2018.

"He has speed (4.48 40-yard dash at his pro day) but it’s fairly straight-line, and that shows in his route-running. Willis can make catches away from his body and uses his length well to present himself as a big target," USA Today's Jeff Risdon wrote in 2020. "While he’s not a muscular guy, Willis can fight for contested throws and hang on through contact. He’s flashed the ability to climb the ladder and catch high throws. There’s not a lot of wiggle or power after the catch."

Despite his measurables, Willis faces an uphill battle to crack Denver's final roster — let alone earn worthwhile snaps — thrust into a log-jammed depth chart that boasts Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler as the alpha-dog starters in addition to Patrick, Tyrie Cleveland, and rookie Seth Williams as the direct reserves.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!