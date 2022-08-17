Examining How Much Broncos are Spending on Defense in 2022

A couple of weeks ago, we examined how much the Denver Broncos have invested on offense and learned that, while they aren't spending as much as other teams now, that could change next season.

The same could be said about the Broncos defense, too. Over the Cap has now released the amounts of money that each NFL team is spending on defense, and the Broncos aren't splurging a lot there, either.

For the 2022 season, the Broncos have committed $96.3 million in cash to defensive players, which ranks 20th among NFL teams and is below the league average of $102.2M.

Jason Fitzgerald charted the teams based on offensive versus defensive spending. The Broncos are described as a team that spends more on offense than defense. However, as a team that ranks 18th overall in terms of cash spent on offense, the Broncos shouldn't be considered big spenders.

Again, that could change in the future. We've discussed how this could happen on offense — namely with a future contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson — but how does it look on defense? Let's examine.

Interior Defenders Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos have committed the bulk of their cash in 2022 to D.J. Jones and Mike Purcell, though it's possible the team parts ways with the latter after training camp. Next season, though, the Broncos may commit more cash to this position, regardless of whether or not Purcell stays because Dre'Mont Jones is in the final year of his rookie deal and is a possible extension candidate. If Dre'Mont is retained, he and D.J. would account for a good chunk of cash in 2023, and possibly 2024 — if the Broncos decide to keep D.J. for the entirety of his contract. Edge Rushers USA TODAY Sports The Broncos are already committing plenty of cash to Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory this season. Malik Reed also will get a fair amount of money, though it's likely he'll be traded or released. We've discussed Chubb many times before, and we'll repeat it: He has much to prove, but if he does prove himself, a bigger payday will come his way. Chubb likely won't re-set the market for edge rushers, but a strong season would put him in line for more money. If he gets it from the Broncos, their spending on defense will rise. Off-Ball Linebackers Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos The most money the Broncos have committed to this position for 2022 is Josey Jewell. Otherwise, they're going with cheaper options at the position. This is one position in which I do not expect the Broncos to change their approach. Like plenty of teams, they simply don't put a lot of emphasis on spending money at this position. Unless the Broncos come across the next Shaquille Leonard or Fred Warner, don't expect this to change. Off-ball linebacker is likely to be the position in which the Broncos don't commit much cash and look for value. Cornerback USA TODAY Sports Most of the money the Broncos commit in 2022 at this position is to Ronald Darby, who is in the second season of his three-year deal. He is a possible cut in 2023 should he struggle this season, but if he plays well, he is likelier to stick around. The one to keep an eye on is Patrick Surtain II, who has impressed in training camp, and many expect to establish himself as a top cornerback this season. The good news is that Surtain is still on his cheap rookie deal for three seasons and the Broncos will have the fifth-year option available. However, should Surtain establish himself as a top cornerback, don't be surprised if he re-sets the market when it comes time for an extension. Safety Getty Justin Simmons is the highest-paid defensive player on the Broncos and arguably their best defensive player. Otherwise, the Broncos are going with cheaper players at this position. Simmons has two years left on his deal after this season. Whether he is extended after that remains to be seen, but the Broncos don't have to make that decision for a while. The main question here is, who do the Broncos have at this position in the future? Kareem Jackson is back on a one-year deal, but who knows whether he'll return after this season? Thus, the answer comes down to how the likes of Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke fare in the coming season. Bottom Line Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As with the offense, expect the Broncos to commit more money to the defense in 2022, whether that's extending current players or finding free agents elsewhere.

While new ownership would be one reason, another is that the Broncos will have better answers as to who is part of the future of this team. There's a lot of room for optimism in 2022, but one shouldn't bet on a Super Bowl win just yet.

In all likelihood, the increased spending in 2023 will go to the defensive line and edge rushers. You may see more spending in the secondary further into the future, particularly if Surtain keeps playing well.

Again, time will tell who will be with the Broncos next season and who won't be. Regardless, it won't surprise me if the Broncos increase their spending on defense in 2023.

