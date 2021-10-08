Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Steelers | Week 5 | Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos just got taken down a peg by the Baltimore Ravens and now, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to cut them down to size a bit, too. This might not be the Steelers of old but Mike Tomlin's squad is still a veteran team that can go from 0-to-60 at the drop of a hat.

None should look past an opponent like the Steelers. It's doubtful the Broncos would sleep on the Steelers after the reality check the team absorbed last week.

But how will this game shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff sees these Broncos-Steelers dominoes falling.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-1: After being absolutely embarrassed by the Ravens last week in all phases of play, the Broncos desperately need a win against the Steelers. Nobody knows just yet whether this year's Steelers are good or not, but their defense is phenomenal — the front seven especially so. Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh's offensive efficiency has noticeably declined, which presents an opportunity for the Broncos but there are enough pieces where the Steelers can still do damage. The Broncos must generate pressure with four rushers and finish plays with sacks and turnovers. While Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start and has taken good care of the football, the likely return of RG Graham Glasgow can't be overstated for a running game that needs a shot in the arm. Ultimately, it being an East Coast game, the Broncos find a way to lose as per tradition.

Pick: Steelers 21, Broncos 16

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH) 3-1: The Broncos are going to have to find a way to get the ball out of Bridgewater's hand a lot faster. OC Pat Shurmur will need to incorporate Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams in the passing game a lot more to alleviate some pressure off the offensive line, especially when T.J, Watt comes screaming off of the edge. If Shurmur can get the ball to Denver’s dynamic backs in space, and the defense can continue to dominate, look for Denver to just enough to squeak out a victory against the struggling Steelers.

Pick: Broncos 17, Steelers 10

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 3-1: The challenge changes weekly from an opponent with an ultra-mobile quarterback to one far less so. Plain and simple, the Denver defense can't be so cautious like it was last week and must attack Big Ben. On offense, much rides on Bridgewater being cleared to play. Ultimately, Teddy starts and steadies the ship by throwing two touchdown passes and continuing his streak of avoiding interceptions. Denver bounces back and Williams goes for 100-plus yards and a score.

Pick: Broncos 21, Steelers 10

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 3-1: Look for the Broncos to take a lessons-learned approach from last week's loss to the Ravens. Shurmur will get back to calling a good balance of run and pass plays to keep the aggressive Steelers defense guessing. With Bridgewater likely to start, expect the veteran to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Pittsburgh's porous O-line is the best medicine for the Broncos to get back to playing up to their defensive potential. It's a great opportunity for Denver's defensive front and secondary to assert themselves against a pass-heavy team. The Steelers are playing on their home turf so expect a hard-fought contest. Denver comes out on top by a narrow margin.

Pick: Broncos 24, Steelers 21

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-1: The Steelers are a desperate team in dire need of a win. At 3-1, the Broncos aren’t desperate but still need a win to not only keep pace with the rest of the AFC West but to boost confidence by proving that their 3-0 start wasn’t because of an easy schedule. The team with a future Hall-of-Fame QB and a Super Bowl-winning coach is more likely to win than one with question marks at the most important position and a coach with a 15-21 record. I want to pick the Broncos here and if this tilt was at home, I probably would, but road games are difficult. Ultimately, this game comes down to which team can get to the QB. Von Miller will tally another sack but the Steelers will apply more consistent pressure throughout the game. Williams has another angry run but overall, the Steelers defense will shut down the Broncos' rushing attack. The one star will be WR Courtland Sutton, who makes up for last week by having over 100 yards receiving.

Pick: Steelers 17, Broncos 13

Zach Hicks (@HicksZach2) 3-1: The Steelers offense is an utter mess at the moment. This game should be a prime opportunity for the Broncos defense to show just how dominant it is. On the other side of the ball, the return of Bridgewater is huge. His poise and accuracy under pressure should help the offense generate just enough to pull ahead in this game.

Pick: Broncos 16, Steelers 9

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-1: Picking this game accurately comes down to which QB plays for Denver. Since the stars are aligning for Teddy to return to the starting lineup, the Broncos offense will get the emotional boost and confidence it needs to get back on the horse. However, the Steelers are a team that, despite first-glance appearances, is still led by a prolific quarterback/head coach duo that has that veteran savviness to exploit the weaknesses of opponents. The Broncos will find out early on that the demise of Big Ben has been greatly exaggerated as the Steelers get out to a quick lead. Teddy battles back with the help of Sutton, who exorcises the 2020 demons that plagued him the last time he stepped foot on Heinz Field. In the end, a Brandon McManus field goal sails wide (for the first time this season) as the Broncos fall to the Steelers in a close heart-breaker.

Pick: Steelers 20, Broncos 19

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 4-0: With Teddy under center, the Broncos' chances of victory improve drastically. I expect Denver capitalizes, motivated to sanitize the stink of last week's disheartening loss. Keep an eye on Dre'Mont Jones and Miller, who could (should) make life miserable for the falling-apart Roethlisberger. On offense, watch Denver overcompensate to establish the run after Shurmur came under fire for failing — miserably —in that department against Baltimore. Bridgewater's quick turnaround from his brain injury may (should) give way to workhorse efforts from Gordon, who will play through a leg injury, and Williams in a slogging affair at Heinz Field. It won't be pretty, but who cares? If the Broncos are true contenders, and their 3-0 start wasn't merely a mirage, despite their many internal issues, they'll eke out a potential season-saving dub.

Pick: Broncos 19, Steelers 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 3-1: The Broncos had a bit of their 2021 luster lost by last week's anemic showing against the Ravens. Luckily, a matchup vs. the dreadful Steelers offensive line and a zombified version of Big Ben gives Denver a chance to get back on track. With Bridgewater set to return to the starting lineup after a concussion, the offense will do enough to lean into Denver's defense and earn a win on the road. If I'm wrong and Denver loses, it's likely because of Pittsburgh's defensive trio of Watt, Casey Heyward, and Melvin Ingram destroying the Broncos O-line.

Pick: Broncos 23, Steelers 13

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 4-0: The Steelers are reeling, largely because Roethlisberger is playing poorly. The Steelers do have talent on offense, but it doesn’t matter if your quarterback can’t take advantage of it. While the Steelers do have some good defensive playmakers — Watt, in particular — they do not have a dominant defense. It’s easy to think the Steelers will be desperate after three straight losses. But after the Broncos took one on the chin against the Ravens, it won’t surprise me if Vic Fangio's squad comes out this week with a chip on its shoulder. Given that Bridgewater is on track to play Sunday, I’m cautiously optimistic that the Broncos will come away with a win. Look for the Broncos defense to set the pace and set up the offense for success.

Pick: Broncos 23, Steelers 16

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 3-1: As the QB goes, so follows the team, and while Bridgewater is expected to start, there’s still some doubt at UCHealth Training Center. Shurmur’s nature of panic and the implementation of his spread passing formations will allow the Steelers to tee off on whoever’s under center. Fangio’s defense snags a couple of turnovers from Big Ben but ultimately collapses in soft some coverage. More clock and time management issues haunt Fangio. Who’s the captain of this ship?

Pick: Steelers 23, Broncos 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 3-1: This Pittsburgh team is nothing like the Steelers we've become accustomed to in years past, especially offensively. The Steelers are dead last in rushing, are struggling to protect Roethlisberger, and can't play clean upfront in any way, shape, or fashion. Big Ben also looks like he is falling off the age cliff, showing lackluster arm strength. With the offense struggling, Pittsbrugh needs its stellar defense to keep this game close with a couple of turnovers. I just don't see it happening.

Pick: Broncos 23, Steelers 14

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-1: This is going to be a defensive battle between two struggling offenses. The game will likely come down to which defense makes more plays against the opposing quarterback. With Bridgewater back, even after his Week 5 struggles, he has the edge over Big Ben who just isn't getting it done. Thanks to some takeaways, the Broncos offense gets good field position and capitalizes more than once.

Pick: Broncos 20, Steelers 10

