Broncos Still in the Hunt in AFC Playoff Picture at Midseason

The 3-5 Denver Broncos are still in the AFC playoff hunt. Although it might engender the now cliche Jim Mora refrain (Playoffs?!), the Broncos still have a great opportunity to battle their way into the postseason.

As it stands, the Broncos sit at No. 10 in the AFC, which puts three teams in front of them for the seventh and final spot in the AFC. If the season ended today, here's how the AFC playoff bracket would shake out.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

3. Buffalo Bills (7-2)

4. Tennessee Titans (6-2)

5. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

7. Miami Dolphins (5-3)

In the Hunt

8. Cleveland Browns (5-3)

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

10. Denver Broncos (3-5)

11. New England Patriots (3-5)

As a team that started 0-3, we already knew that the odds didn't favor the Broncos making the playoffs this year. However, the one factor that throws off the equation is that seventh spot being added to the Wildcard in each Conference.

Up until this year, only six teams made the playoffs in each Conference. That seventh spot gives the Broncos' admittedly dim playoff prospects a glimmer of hope.

Another optimistic slant on where the Broncos stand right now is the fact that of the three teams ahead of them currently for that seventh slot, two of them are on the remaining schedule. And the Raiders are on the schedule twice.

The Broncos draw the Raiders (No. 6) this coming week in Vegas, and the Dolphins (No. 7) in Week 11. The Browns (No. 8) and the Colts (No. 9) aren't on the schedule this year but both teams have their fair share of inconsistencies to overcome before January rolls around. The Raiders come around again in the season finale.

It might seem laughable to even consider that the Broncos could battle their way into the playoffs in the wake of all their injuries and after the offense's extremely uneven play in the last quarter of the season. But it's the NFL. Stranger things have happened.

And so, my advice to Broncos Country is that until it's not an option, keep that spark of hope kindled. Until Denver is mathematically eliminated, there's a chance that Vic Fangio, Pat Shurmur, and Drew Lock can figure this thing out and turn the ship around in time to make a play.

