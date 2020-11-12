SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Still in the Hunt in AFC Playoff Picture at Midseason

Chad Jensen

The 3-5 Denver Broncos are still in the AFC playoff hunt. Although it might engender the now cliche Jim Mora refrain (Playoffs?!), the Broncos still have a great opportunity to battle their way into the postseason. 

As it stands, the Broncos sit at No. 10 in the AFC, which puts three teams in front of them for the seventh and final spot in the AFC. If the season ended today, here's how the AFC playoff bracket would shake out. 

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

3. Buffalo Bills (7-2)

4. Tennessee Titans (6-2)

5. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

7. Miami Dolphins (5-3)

In the Hunt

8. Cleveland Browns (5-3)

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

10. Denver Broncos (3-5)

11. New England Patriots (3-5)

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As a team that started 0-3, we already knew that the odds didn't favor the Broncos making the playoffs this year. However, the one factor that throws off the equation is that seventh spot being added to the Wildcard in each Conference. 

Up until this year, only six teams made the playoffs in each Conference. That seventh spot gives the Broncos' admittedly dim playoff prospects a glimmer of hope. 

Another optimistic slant on where the Broncos stand right now is the fact that of the three teams ahead of them currently for that seventh slot, two of them are on the remaining schedule. And the Raiders are on the schedule twice. 

The Broncos draw the Raiders (No. 6) this coming week in Vegas, and the Dolphins (No. 7) in Week 11. The Browns (No. 8) and the Colts (No. 9) aren't on the schedule this year but both teams have their fair share of inconsistencies to overcome before January rolls around. The Raiders come around again in the season finale. 

It might seem laughable to even consider that the Broncos could battle their way into the playoffs in the wake of all their injuries and after the offense's extremely uneven play in the last quarter of the season. But it's the NFL. Stranger things have happened. 

And so, my advice to Broncos Country is that until it's not an option, keep that spark of hope kindled. Until Denver is mathematically eliminated, there's a chance that Vic Fangio, Pat Shurmur, and Drew Lock can figure this thing out and turn the ship around in time to make a play. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Milehighgolfer

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Broncos Unflinching Midseason Grades: Position by Position

The Broncos have officially played half their schedule and sit at 3-5. Going position by position, how does this team grade out with eight games left to go?

Chad Jensen

by

Tommy108

After Calling Drew Lock a 'Huge Talent', Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out'

Colin Cowherd reversed course on his outlook for Drew Lock, going from calling him a 'huge talent' this summer to saying he's completely jumped off the bandwagon.

Chad Jensen

by

Waltm6$6

3 Takeaways From Broncos' 34-27 Loss to Falcons

The Broncos made it interesting in the end but the Falcons controlled Week 9's bout from the drop, winning 34-27. What did we learn from Denver's fifth loss of the season?

Lance Sanderson

by

barela18

Dalton Risner Goes to Bat for Drew Lock: 'That’s a Great QB Right There'

Dalton Risner threw his support behind Drew Lock in the wake of another uneven performance from the second-year QB.

Chad Jensen

by

jimtaylor

Broncos' DL Shelby Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19, per Report

The Broncos will be without Shelby Harris at least one more game.

Chad Jensen

by

TurkeyBronco

Fangio Hopeful Bryce Callahan & A.J. Bouye Will Return to Practice for Week 10

The Broncos played in Atlanta without their top two cornerbacks and paid the price as Matt Ryan marched the Falcons up and down the field. What does Week 10 hold for Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye?

KeithCummings

by

toddx7

Fangio's Mindset in Wake of Latest Season-Ending Injury Should Encourage Fans

Vic Fangio might be as frustrated as fans are with the injury bug's incessant nagging of the Broncos, but the head coach isn't using it as an excuse to mail in the season.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos