Biggest Studs & Duds from Broncos' 3-0 September Revealed

The Broncos have this trio of players to thank for their 3-0 start and another triumvirate that needs to step it up.

While not every player for the Denver Broncos has been great in the team's 3-0 start, there are three who have really stood out. As the Broncos go forward, they'll need even more players to step up.

The Baltimore Ravens are next up and the schedule doesn't get any easier for a while. With the Broncos pushing for the playoffs, these three players will have to sustain their high level of play and try to elevate those around them.

If the Broncos struggle to enter this next stretch on the schedule, it'll be safe to assume no one else answered the bell, or these three faltered. Let's talk about the three biggest studs in the Broncos' romping September.

Stud: Teddy Bridgewater | QB

The Broncos' blocking upfront has struggled through three games but Bridgewater has done an excellent job overcoming it. While he has not been perfect, he has exceeded expectations so far this season.

Denver needs Teddy to continue playing at a high level, but the offensive line has to step up and take some pressure off of him. Bridgewater will inevitably falter if Denver can't get the blocking improved and the running game going.

This level of play isn't sustainable with all the issues the Broncos are having on offense. With how tough the schedule gets, the importance of getting the O-line to gel and establishing the run can't be stressed enough.

Dud: Dalton Risner | OG

The Broncos' left guard has been regressing ever since his rookie year. A large part of the problem is that he isn't a great fit for what the Broncos want to do upfront. However, that isn't the only issue, and correcting Risner's other problems could help him become a little more reliable.

The technique from Risner has declined in quality and consistency of use, which is never a good sign. Over the first three weeks, there are multiple plays of him lowering his head into blocks and lunging, which is easy for defenders to sidestep. Another issue he is dealing with is his awareness, which was a positive for him coming out of college.

There have been multiple plays where Risner isn't paying attention to his block, which keeps him in a bad position. He has to start being more honed in and using his peripheral vision to catch what is going on around him.

Stud: Von Miller | OLB

The veteran edge rusher is back with a vengeance this year. At 32 years old, he has picked up four sacks in three games after a season-ending injury and was just named AFC Defensive Player of the Month. He is also tied at No. 8 for total pressures among edge rushers this season, and that has come with little help around him in the first two games.

Going beyond sacks and total pressures, Miller is fourth in pressure percentage (how often he gets pressure). He is also fourth in his pass rush win rate at 26.3%, which is 3.6% lower than the league leader. That's a great place to be in and Denver needs him to stay up there as the season continues.

However, the Broncos have to find a way to help Miller out and take some attention away from him. Malik Reed was outstanding against the New York Jets, and Dre'Mont Jones killed the New York Giants' offensive line but Miller and the Broncos need them to show up consistently. It'd be nice to get Shelby Harris going as a pass rusher as well.

Dud: Lloyd Cushenberry III | OC

The Broncos' center has dealt with some bad play from Risner next to him but there are issues Cushenberry has that need to be fixed. For example, when he is engaged in a double team, he has struggled to stay in a good position on the block, and when the double splits off, he gets beat. However, working in a double team is when he looks his best for the Broncos.

There are some excellent one-on-one reps from Cushenberry, but there are not a lot of them. He lacks the strength to hold up with some of these blocks, leading to him getting rag-dolled. One good thing to see is more consistent effort, even when losing his rep than he showed all of last year.

Another aspect that has helped Cushenberry is the play of the quarterback and better calls for blocking alignment at the line of scrimmage. That has taken a lot of pressure off his shoulders and let him go out there and play.

If he can become more robust to handle his single blocks better, he could end up as a solid center, and Denver needs that to happen with the defensive lines coming down the pike.

Stud: Patrick Surtain II | CB

With Ronald Darby on injured reserve, the Broncos turned to their first-round pick to start the last two games. While the Jacksonville Jaguars exploited a weakness early, Surtain quickly found a way to overcome it and ended the game with his first career interception. He followed that up with essentially being a shut-down corner against the Jets.

The No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft went up against the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively, and came out on top with an interception against Trevor Lawrence and multiple pass break-ups. There is still plenty of room to grow, but Surtain is already proving his worth of the ninth overall pick.

As the schedule gets more challenging, with plenty of proven veteran quarterbacks on the horizon, Surtain has to sustain his high level of play. Over the next few weeks, he will be tested frequently, but making the quarterbacks pay a few times could make his life easier.

If Surtain can continue to make QBs regret looking his way, it'll cause them to think twice before targeting him and thus, shrink the field. There's a lot of pressure on Surtain, but he has to handle it and continue to grow as a player.

Dud: Kyle Fuller | CB

This was tough, as one defender needed to be included, but none of them have been bad through all three games. However, Fuller had a slow enough start in the first few games to be a disappointment. It wasn't just allowing some big plays, including a touchdown, but also penalties that kept the opposing offense moving the ball.

After the slow starts, Fuller turned it up and rebounded in Week 3. Against the Jets, he played at a high level from start to finish, which is what the Broncos need going forward. With some of the matchups Denver has coming, a slow start from Fuller could be all it takes to lose the game.

