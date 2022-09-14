Four Broncos Studs Amid Dud Performance in Seattle

The Denver Broncos squandered a chance to beat the Seattle Sehawks on Monday night with boneheaded penalties, turnovers, undisciplined play, and odd play-calling. Getting beat by Geno Smith, who looked unstoppable in the first half, is frankly an embarrassment.

The Broncos have some real soul searching to do before the next game — if they want to be considered a contender. Even with horrible play by many of the Broncos, there were some good players.

These four Broncos deserve credit for being a bright spot amid a dark collective performance.

D.J. Jones | DT

Jones was a force against the run on the Broncos' defensive line. He ate up space and gave the Seahawks’ running backs very little room to maneuver.

Seattle only had one big run on the day but could not establish the run. It was pretty tough sledding due to how well Jones plugged the middle. The Seahawks’ running backs were held to 62 yards rushing.

Andrew Beck | FB/TE

To start the game, Beck was the Broncos' only offense, catching two passes out of the gate for big gains. On one catch-and-run, he laid the boom on the would-be tackler for even more yards. Beck also laid a huge block on the edge to start the third quarter that sprung a rusher for a big run.

He performed his job well from the fullback position and finished the game with two receptions for 52 yards. With the way he played in the first half, it was a head-scratcher that he wasn’t in the game later on in in critical situations. Those that ended up costing the Broncos the game.

Jerry Jeudy | WR

Jeudy is on this list for the huge 67-yard touchdown reception in the first half, but also because of how he adjusted for the underthrown pass, made the contested catch, and then just flat outran the safety to the end zone. He came up huge in the fourth quarter with big catches, although he did drop one pass late.

Jeudy finished the game as the Broncos' leading receiver with four receptions for 102 yards and that touchdown. Furthermore, he was wide open on what would have been a game-saving play, but Russell Wilson didn’t see him and checked down.

Bradley Chubb | OLB

After a rough start on defense for the Broncos, it came alive in the second half. Chubb was a force off the edge in the second half to get two sacks that the team had to have to stop the Seahawks' surprisingly competent offense.

Chubb forced a fumble on one of those sacks, but unfortunately, it bounced into an offensive lineman’s hands for the recovery. He then put the nail in the coffin with his second sack, forcing a three-and-out in the clutch. For the game, Chubb finished with two sacks, two tackles for a loss, and six tackles (four solo).

The Takeaway

There is much to be concerned about with this Broncos team out of the gate, but these four players are a glimpse of what could be in the future, if they get their act together.

The Broncos must make the necessary changes quickly, or they could find themselves too far behind to catch up in the juggernaut AFC West.

