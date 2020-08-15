Austin Fort is a big, talented tight end out of Wyoming who went undrafted last year. The Denver Broncos signed him and he quickly made an indelible impression on the team.

Just when it seemed Fort's momentum had him destined for a coveted spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster, the injury bug jumped up and bit him. As he ran a crossing route in the second preseason game last summer, Drew Lock connected with Fort and he promptly dropped to the turf.

It was a non-contact ACL tear. Fort was done for the year. Fast forward to today, and hopes were high that he'd be able to pick up where he left off.

Alas, Fort "tweaked" his knee during a workout at UC Health Training Center this past week. And even though on Friday it sounded like Fort would only miss "some" time, a report from KUSA's Mike Klis is more ominous.

Klis reports that Fort will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery with a recovery time (traditionally) of 4-6 weeks. It's terrible timing, obviously, but especially because the Broncos will be forging their 53-man roster just three weeks from now.

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

There's a chance Fort could heal up and be activated off, say, injured reserve (if the Broncos choose to place him there), only to be kept on the practice squad as a depth option. But even with a practice squad that has been expanded to 16 players this summer, with the logjam of talent the Broncos have at the tight end position, it's highly unlikely the team would place him there straight from IR.

Now, if he heals up and gets his legs back beneath him, and the injury bug strikes the position mid-season, I could see the Broncos using one of their 'IR with designation to return' options on Fort. But again, considering the numbers and a veritable who's-who of former John Elway draft picks clamoring for a seat at the table, Fort's outlook in Denver, at least in 2020, is grim.

You can't make the club from the tub.

“Austin tweaked his knee in one of the earlier workouts," Head coach Vic Fangio said on Friday following practice. "He’s going to miss some time now. Exactly how long I’m not sure, but you won’t see him out there the next couple weeks at least.”

Meanwhile, the Broncos have Andrew Beck waiting in the wings, soon to be activated off the team's COVID/Reserve list. Beck was claimed off waivers on the doorstep of last season with Jake Butt suffering a similar fate then as Fort is now. Beck went on to carve himself out a nice role with the team, playing a little fullback, tight end, and special teams.

Beck's jack-of-all-trades mentality endeared him to the coaching staff. In fairness, though, it's a new offensive coordinator this year and Beck will have to work to impress Pat Shurmur — who doesn't have much use for the fullback position in his scheme.

But Beck's a willing worker and a great team guy. Most coaches love players with such a work ethic and versatility.

"Beck, he’s doing fine," Coach Fangio said on Friday." We’re following all the protocols with his [returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list]. He’s back in the building, back in the facility, not ready to work yet, but I think he’s progressing well. We’re following all the rules there as it pertains to that."

As much as your heart goes out to Fort, the reality for the Broncos is that if the team had 99 problems, tight end ain't one. This is a talented and deep depth chart with Noah Fant — a 2019 first-rounder — at the top, poised to have a breakout season.

Have fans already seen the last of Austin Fort in a Broncos uniform? Only time will tell what the Football Gods have in store for that young man.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.