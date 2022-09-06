Skip to main content

Broncos Announce 5 Team Captains for 2022 Season

The Denver Broncos chose players with experience and individual accolades to serve as team captains.

The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of the 2022 regular season. This year's campaign starts with a Monday Night Football bout at the Seattle Seahawks

With the season-opener now less than a week away, the Broncos announced on Tuesday the naming of five team captains — two on offense, two on defense, and one on special teams.  

  • QB Russell Wilson
  • WR Courtland Sutton
  • S Justin Simmons
  • OLB Bradley Chubb
  • K Brandon McManus

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is taking the opposite tack that his predecessor, Vic Fangio, did. Fangio infamously opted not to allow his team to name season-long captains, instead going with individual game captains. 

The final analysis of last year's 7-10 Broncos likely reveals the wisdom of Fangio's decision. Hackett, despite his new-school approach to coaching, is taking a more traditional path concerning the naming of team captains. 

It ostensibly allows the locker room to know going into the season who the leaders are on all three sides of the ball, and allows those respective captains to posture themselves for the long slog of a season as both leaders and mentors. This is still a relatively young roster, so each player knowing who to turn to for leadership, instruction, and direction before the season even starts makes for a more efficient chain of command. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kudos to Coach Hackett for seeing the importance of that. The Broncos have a combined 12 Pro Bowl selections among their team captaincy. 

McManus is the only team captain without a Pro Bowl nod on his NFL resume. But he's also one of two captains with a Super Bowl ring, with Wilson being the other. 

That's experience. That's wisdom. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) leads his team onto the field before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos Announce 5 Team Captains for 2022 Season

By Chad Jensen
National Squad quarterback Carson Strong of Nevada (12) drops back to pas in the second half against the American squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos Hold Tryout with Rookie QB Carson Strong

By Zack Kelberman
George Paton, Russell Wilson
News

Broncos GM Reveals How he Competes with Russell Wilson Daily

By Keith Cummings
USATSI_18399547
News

Broncos Add Ex-Texans, Jets WR Vyncint Smith to Practice Squad

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) celebrates after a reception by cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Broncos' 2021 Draft Class Needs to Improve in These Areas

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Film

Film Room: What Broncos LB Jonas Griffith Brings as a Starter

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) awaits play in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Russell Wilson Sends Bold Message to Future Free Agents

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

3 Broncos Next in Line For an Extension

By Dylan Von Arx
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and president of football operations John Elway during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos' Salary Cap Analysis Post-Russell Wilson Extension

By Bob Morris