Teddy Bridgewater Predicted to 'Bust' for Broncos

The Denver Broncos did well to raise the floor of the team's quarterback room this past offseason. First-year GM George Paton went out and acquired Teddy Bridgewater via trade from Carolina to come to Denver and compete with Drew Lock for the starting job.

Regardless of who wins, either Lock or Bridgewater would make for a more than passable backup quarterback. Paton raised the floor.

While some talking heads have wagered that Bridgewater will vanquish Lock in the QB tandem's upcoming 50/50 competition, not everyone is bullish on the former Panther. In fact, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has predicted Bridgewater as the Broncos' biggest 'bust' this year.

Sobleski didn't do a great job of elucidating why, of all the new players the Broncos added via free agency, trades, and the NFL draft, Bridgewater rose to the top as the most likely to bust. His rationale, I suppose, started with 'Hey, if Denver could Voltron Lock and Bridgewater and amalgamate them into one quarterback, the team would have something.'

That's me paraphrasing Sobleski's take (not a direct quote). But, again, B/R didn't explain why Bridgewater is the most likely to bust.

At 28 years old, Bridgewater still has plenty of football left in his career if he can stay healthy. But he won't find Lock to be easy pickings when it comes to an open competition.

Whichever QB turns the ball over the least during training camp will earn the most hype. But what will matter most is how each signal-caller performs in the preseason games.

There are three such exhibition contests this year. Expect the Broncos to take their QB decision down to the wire. And maybe not even announce the winner until gameday when the season opener at the New York Giants rolls around.

After all, why give the Giants a leg up by telegraphing which QB to prepare for when Vic Fangio and company can keep their opponent, as well as the media and fans, in suspense? Stay tuned.

The Broncos will kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 28. Meanwhile, both Bridgewater and Lock have already reported to UCHealth Training Center to get a jump on the attrition of camp.

