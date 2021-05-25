'He's the Type of Guy You Want to be Around': Teddy Bridgewater Sizes Up Drew Lock

No doubt, when Teddy Bridgewater first stepped foot into the Denver Broncos locker room and encountered Drew Lock, the two quarterbacks likely sized up the other. However, instead of the fireworks of conflict following, it was, at least at first glance, a genuine mutual respect.

“Drew is a great guy, man," Bridgewater said on Monday following the Broncos' OTA practice. "He walks into the room and he’s experienced. That’s the type of guy you want to be around. Our personalities will mesh well."

For his part, Lock was equally complimentary of Bridgewater when he took to the virtual podium on Monday.

“Teddy’s been great," Lock said. "Today was obviously the first time meeting him in person being that we’ve all had to be on Zoom again up until this point. I feel like we’re going to be able to talk easily out there... He’s seen a lot of great quarterbacks and he’s played a lot of ball. He has a lot of experience."

Not one to leave out a teammate, Bridgewater also made sure to mention third-stringer Brett Rypien when addressing the outlook of the Broncos' new-look QB room.

"Just that entire room, with ‘Ryp’ also. We’re in there having conversations like we’ve known each other for three months already," Bridgewater said. "It’s great when you can walk into a room like that where everyone knows there’s competition, but at the same time, this game allows you to create and form brotherhoods with different guys... We’re going to continue to motivate each other, uplift each other and encourage each other in every way that we can.”

Bridgewater knows he's set to cross swords with Lock but if he can cultivate a brotherhood and friendship with his rival along the way, that's how he'd like to see it play out, regardless of who wins. It's a unique perspective and one of a born leader.

Whatever Bridgewater lacks as a QB — let's face it, he's not the guy who's going to give Patrick Mahomes a run for his money in the AFC West — he makes up for it with his intangible traits, starting with leadership. That's a quality every locker room needs even if it's coming from the backup quarterback.

Holding a clipboard for Lock could be what's in store for Bridgewater. Lock isn't going to relinquish the starting job without a fight and lay down. The Broncos' third-year QB is the incumbent but he's attacked this offseason with everything to prove and if the fire in his eyes and the edge to his voice on Monday was any indication, Bridgewater is in for a true battle.

Come what may, Bridgewater will accept whatever his role with the Broncos ends up being. For now, he's trying to fit into his new football environs and take it day by day.

“What’s so ironic—I saw Von [Miller] this morning when he came in the building. The first thing he said today was, ‘You’re here to play football now.’ That’s my mindset now," Bridgewater said. "I’m here to play football and whatever happens, happens. I’m here to help this team become a better team. I’m here to help players become better football players and men become better men. Whatever happens, I’m here to play football and I’ll take whatever comes with it.”

Even if Bridgewater doesn't wrest the starting job away from Lock, he can absolutely still make the Broncos better. Whether by virtue of his leadership qualities or his competency as an experienced back, the value Bridgewater will bring into the 2021 season can't be overstated.

The Broncos needed to upgrade the QB room after rolling with Jeff Driskel as the veteran 'fail-safe' last year. Bridgewater checks that box with gusto — and then some.

As Lock vs. Teddy begins to shape up, head coach Vic Fangio offered up a cautionary word with regard to anyone — either inside or outside the building — jumping the shark too early and anointing a winner of the QB competition prematurely. The team doesn't expect to see a clear separation between Lock or Bridgewater until August.

“It may be separation in some people’s minds, but until we get to at least practicing 11-on-11, you need to withhold much judgment," Fangio said Monday. "11-on-11, and ultimately, the preseason games, will be the true tell.”

