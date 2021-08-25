Report: Broncos Name Teddy Bridgewater Starting Quarterback

And just like that, the Denver Broncos have made their quarterback decision.

According to Ian Rapoport, Teddy Bridgewater has been named the starter.

"The Broncos have named QB Teddy Bridgewater as their starting QB," Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

The day before the NFL draft, Bridgewater was acquired from Carolina in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He was a first-round pick of Minnesota's back in 2014 and made the Pro Bowl in Year 2. The Broncos are his fifth team since entering the league.

The decision comes on the heels of both Bridgewater and Drew Lock each getting to start one preseason game. Combined with their respective training camp performances, the coaches (Vic Fangio) viewed the cumulative mass to be outweighed on Bridgewater's side.

Although there are few absolutes in football, the Broncos moving to Bridgewater likely spells the end for Lock in Denver. A second-round pick back in 2019, Lock still has this season and 2022 left on his contract but unless some fairy tale development awaits him, he's a dead man walking, so to speak.

Once a team moves off a highly-drafted quarterback, you can't put that toothpaste back in the tube. There are exceptions to that rule but they're dang rare.

It's unfortunate but Fangio is in a win-or-else situation and he obviously believes Bridgewater gives him the best chance to stick around beyond 2021. Time will tell whether this proves to be a categorical mistake or the wisest possible decision.

For now, it's time for Broncos Country to rally around Bridgewater as the starting quarterback and close ranks.

