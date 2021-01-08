Team Insider Unveils Final Two Candidates for Broncos GM

A pair of front-runners are emerging in the race to become the next Denver Broncos general manager, according to the latest hearsay.

Asked for an update Thursday on Denver's ongoing GM search, plugged-in Broncos reporter Woody Paige singled out Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

Paige's succinct response is a possible indication the Broncos have pared down their five-man candidate list, which also includes Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager/vice president of player personnel George Paton, New England Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, and Broncos director of college scouting Brian Stark.

Fontenot is the chief scouting exec in New Orleans, responsible for the team's excellent draft classes — such as the all-star 2017 haul boasting Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, Trey Hendrickson, Ryan Ramczyk, and Marcus Williams. He's also involved in free-agent decision-making, working alongside head coach Sean Payton and GM Mickey Loomis. In addition, per the Saints' website, his responsibilities include "monitoring the waiver wire and supervising the advance scouting of upcoming opponents."

Kelly has Broncos ties, breaking into the business with the organization in 2007 as a northeast college scout. He was elevated to assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting the following year and worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2010. The Bears hired Kelly as director of pro scouting in 2015 and bumped him to his current title in 2017. He was among the contingent responsible for drafting quarterback Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 overall, passing on Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the process.

The Broncos' hiring contingent — CEO Joe Ellis, outgoing GM John Elway, HC Vic Fangio, and PR boss Patrick Smyth — will conduct Zoom interviews with their hand-picked candidates later this week. At least one in-person meeting or follow-up is expected to take place early next week prior to Elway's successor being named.

