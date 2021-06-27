Broncos' TE Room is Replete With Potential but Question Marks Persist

This team has some serious pass-catching talent at tight end but the unit's outlook does have a fly in the ointment.

The Denver Broncos tight end corps flashed glimmers of promise last year as the unit navigated through an injury-plagued season. Now surrounded by depth and talent at wide receiver, the stage is set for Denver's tight end crew to have a breakout season.

Today, we're breaking down the Broncos' new-look tight end corps, as there are a few new faces.

Noah Fant: The group is anchored by the third-year Fant, who possesses the skills to become a perennial All-Pro. At 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, he's a matchup nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs alike.

Fant is known for his athletic ability and good hands, but what makes him unique is his elite speed. Bringing his 4.5-second speed to the table last season, he totaled 62 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus rated him the sixth-best tight end in 2020. If Fant can perform at a consistent level, look for Fant to break into the top five.

Albert Okwuegbunam: In two-tight end formations, Fant will be bookended by Okwuegbunam, who's entering Year 2 after tearing his ACL in October. In his brief stint last season, Okwuegbunam flashed big potential.

In terms of athletic ability, 'Albert O.' mirrors Fant’s size and speed, posting a 4.49-second 40-time at last year's NFL Scouting Combine. As a rookie, Okwuegbunam hauled in 11 receptions for 121 receiving yards and one touchdown before his injury.

Improving his run-blocking ability is Okwuegbunam's key to more playing time. He's in the process of rehabbing that ACL but head coach Vic Fangio recently commented that the young tight end's recovery is going well, and should be able to return at some point during training camp.

With Fant and Okwuegbunam in play, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can take advantage of having two speedy and big-bodied receivers to help improve the Broncos' success in the red zone.

Andrew Beck: Behind Fant and Okwuegbunam is the versatile fullback/tight end, Beck. Although not a huge vertical threat, Beck is like an old Ford pickup truck: reliable and gets the job done when called upon.

Eric Saubert: The journeyman is in the mix to compete for a roster spot. A former fifth-round pick of Atlanta's, Saubert has bounced around the league but started four games in Jacksonville last year. Consider him Denver's blocking tight end.

Austin Fort: Entering his third year, fans have yet to see Fort on the field outside of a preseason game. An undrafted rookie out of Wyoming in 2019, he tore his ACL in the third preseason game and then suffered a setback the following summer, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve again. With a little luck, this athletic pass-catcher could finally catch on in Denver.

Shaun Beyer: An undrafted rookie out of Iowa, Beyer is facing an uphill climb to make the roster. However, he does hail from 'Tight End U', meaning he's been trained to play the position in a pro-style system so don't write him off.

Bottom Line

The injury bug bit the Broncos hard last year. Both Fant and Okwuegbunam were slowed or missed time as a result.

Although GM George Paton took action to bolster roster depth at many positions, he missed opportunities to add depth at tight end. Look for Paton to scour camp cuts around the NFL to add a more experienced veteran to the roster and one that brings some blocking acumen to the table.

If Fant and Okwuegbunam can stay healthy, the Broncos possess a potent one-two punch that can help stretch the field and gain big chunks of yards. Quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater should feel confident in knowing they’ll have a reliable security blanket inside the hash marks with the talent to take it to the house on any given touch.

