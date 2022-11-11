Broncos at Titans: Week 10 Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are looking to create a winning streak, but it won't be easy on the road vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos are coming off their bye, while the Titans have had health instability at quarterback.

What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around the table on what to expect from the Broncos in Week 10.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 4-4: The game against the Titans will say a lot about the Broncos' current mentality. Coming off the bye week, the Broncos have had a fairly strong record, but it will be important that the coaching prepares the team in the right way. The Broncos must be able to match the physicality of the Titans, and on defense, every player plays tough against the run. On offense, the green shoots that emerged at Wembley were promising, with the offense finally able to string together long touchdown drives. Greg Dulcich will likely have a harder time getting open without KJ Hamler, who really is the straw that stirs the drink on offense, but despite everything, Russell Wilson leads the Broncos to a narrow come-from-behind victory in a highly competitive game throughout.

Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 21

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-4: Stopping the Titans' big back attack featuring Derrick Henry is the key to victory. It's easier said than done on the road with the season very much on the line. The Titans are always well prepared and ready, but the Broncos are rested, and Russell Wilson is slowly feeling more comfortable in the offense. It's tight and tense all the way to the wire, but a Greg Dulcich score at the death wins this for the Broncos.

Pick: Broncos 24, Tennessee 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 4-4: The Broncos just traded away one of their best run defenders in Bradley Chubb and now run straight into one of the best rushing teams in all of football. I see the Broncos selling out to stop the run and trusting their secondary to hold up in a lot of man coverage. The Broncos give up two big plays in the passing game, but thankfully the offense is finally ready to take a big step forward and get into a battle. Wilson has his best game, and Courtland Sutton gets back on track with a 100-yard game. The Broncos end up winning on a late Dulcich touchdown and save their season.

Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 21

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 4-4: The Broncos season is at a tipping point. The contest against a battle-hardened 5-3 Titans will test the metal of the Orange and Blue. Priority No. 1 for the Broncos' defense is to stop Henry from running amok. Look for strong safety Kareem Jackson to play in the box to support stopping the run.

Pick: Titans 20, Broncos 14

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 4-4: The Titans pose a tough challenge with their defense playing incredibly in recent weeks. This game could be decided on if Ryan Tannehill is back or if the rookie Malik Willis gets another shot. Either way, a one-trick pony offense won’t have what it takes to beat this Broncos defense.

Pick: Broncos 17, Titans 16

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 4-4: The key to the game will be to contain Henry. If the Broncos can stop him from running all over them, they can win this game. The game will be a slugfest, but the Broncos win the turnover battle, and the offense does just enough to seal the victory.

Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 17

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-5: This pick comes down to whether Tannehill plays, but I'm going to assume that he does. It was nice seeing the Broncos get a win in London, but every time you think it's safe to trust that this team has figured out its foibles, it disappoints you the following week. I want to believe that Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson have figured things out. But I'll believe it when I see it. It's hard to win at Nissan Stadium against a healthy Henry. Still, I'm going to trust in Wilson's track record as the QB who comes out on top in must-win games against quality opponents down the stretch, and that the Broncos harnessed the bye as a launching pad.

Pick: Broncos 20, Titans 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 5-3: For all intents and purposes, Week 10 is a playoff game for the Broncos. Win, and potentially go on a run. Lose, and ... well, at 3-6, start preparing for 2023. This is the litmus test of all litmus tests for Hackett, facing a well-coached, highly-disciplined opponent led by an excellent head coach in Mike Vrabel. If Denver's elite defense can contain Henry and its middling offense manages to *checks notes* score points, they'll have a shot at the upset. But I'll believe it when I see it, in what could be another slogfest.

Pick: Titans 20, Broncos 19

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 4-4: The Broncos are going into their toughest matchup of the season to date. While the Titans don’t have an incredible offense and lack a lot of “sizzle” of star power (outside of Henry), Vrabel has them playing at a high level. The best run defense in the league should put the Broncos in a lot of unfavorable positions on offense. If Wilson can play like a franchise quarterback, Denver can win. But we haven’t seen that guy this year.

Pick: Titans 17, Broncos 13

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-5: The Titans are a physical team that relies a lot on the running game. The Broncos have had issues with giving up big runs, so they have to find a way to limit them. The Titans' defense isn't great but can be effective. The Broncos must show they can move the ball with consistency. I'm expecting another low-scoring game, but hopeful that the Broncos get enough done on offense to come away with a win.

Pick: Broncos 17, Titans 13

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 3-5: The Broncos have everything to gain and nothing to lose as they square off against the Titans. Expect a healthy dose of old-school, pound-the-rock football from both teams. Denver’s defense takes a pounding from Henry on the ground, but a last-minute turnover gives the Broncos the edge. Special teams shows up big in the Music City. It's a trap game for the Titans.

Pick: Broncos 16, Titans 13

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-7: If the Broncos have any hope of turning their season around, it starts this week against a tough Titans team that runs the ball incredibly effectively. Denver has already shown issues a couple of times this year stopping the run defensively, and their offense has had issues on third down situations, something the Titans succeed at with their own stout defense. I'm skeptical about this game, but if Willis starts for Tennessee, this is a game the Broncos should be able to win.

Pick: Broncos 19, Titans 17

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-5: While stopping Henry is no easy task, the Broncos have had historical success there. The question is can the offense do enough to keep the defense rested and able to push back against that rushing attack. The Titans have next to no passing game, which helps, but the Broncos still can't overlook it. In their win against the Jaguars, the Broncos showed what can work offensively, but they didn't stick with it and went back to the same broken disaster. The bye week should help them walk out with a win.

Pick: Broncos 17, Titans 13

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 3-5: The bye week gave the Broncos time to rest their bodies and refocus on the second half of their season. The Titans' passing attack is suspect, so if Denver can slow down Henry and find a ground game of its own, it can steal a win this week.

Pick: Broncos 17, Titans 13

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!