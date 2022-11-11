Broncos Make Final Decision on Top Pass Rusher at Titans

It's uncommon to see an NFL team emerge from its bye week less healthy than when it began, but it's been that kind of a season for the Denver Broncos. The bye is supposed to be about resting, recovering, and healing.

But not for the Broncos, apparently, who not only seem to have a nasty bug ripping through the locker room, but saw multiple key players suddenly pop up on the practice report as injured this week, and at least one of them has been ruled out of Sunday's road tilt with the Tennessee Titans.

Here's the final Week 10 injury report for both squads.

Broncos

Out

Andrew Beck (hamstring) | TE

Baron Browning (hip) | OLB

KJ Hamler (hamstring) | WR

Questionable

Nik Bonitto (illness) | OLB

Kendall Hinton (illness) | WR

Darius Phillips (illness) | CB

Cameron Fleming (quad) | OT

Justin Simmons (knee) | S

Full Go

Essang Bassey (hamstring) | CB

Tyrie Cleveland (groin) | WR

P.J. Locke (hamstring) | S

K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) | CB

Analysis: The Broncos are going to miss Hamler's speed and the threat he presents to opposing defenses, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett teased the debut of Jalen Virgil this week, which would hopefully keep all of the offense's gains in London in play. The Broncos need that verticle threat to open things up for guys like Courtland Sutton, Greg Dulcich, and Jerry Jeudy.

Browning was always a long shot, even with the time to recover the bye afforded, but it's looking like Denver's first game post-Bradley Chubb is going to be quite shorthanded in the rush linebacker department, especially if Bonitto doesn't recover from his illness in time to play.

Keep an eye on the Simmons and Fleming injuries, as both are starters. An absence from either player could throw his respective unit off-kilter.

Coming out of the bye, the Broncos will travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos are 2-1 this year against AFC South opponents.

Titans

Out

Zach Cunningham (elbow) | LB

Bud Dupree (hip) | OLB

Amani Hooker (shoulder) | S

Jeffery Simmons (ankle) | DT

Josh Thompson (knee) | DB

Questionable

Kristian Fulton (hamstring) | CB

Kevin Strong (ankle) | DL

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) | QB

Full Go

Aaron Brewer (toe) | LS

Denico Autry (NIR) | DL

Derrick Henry (NIR) | RB

Joshua Kalu (illness) | DB

Tony Carter (neck) | FB

Dontrell Hilliard (groin) | RB

Lonnie Johnson (back) | DB

David Long (knee) | LB

Teair Tart (illness) | NT

Analysis: Keep an eye on Tannehill. He's trending toward playing and his availability will greatly determine the outcome of this game.

The Broncos caught a small break by way of Simmons' injury. That dude has been a one-man wrecking crew this season.

The Titans will also be without key defenders like Cunningham, Dupree, and Hooker. The stars are smiling upon the Broncos somewhat, it would seem.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!

