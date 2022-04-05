The Denver Broncos were quite active in free agency, to the point that they ranked among the top teams in terms of how much value they gained compared to how much they lost.

Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap ranked the 32 NFL teams in terms of offseason gains and losses. He did this by looking at the 2021 roster for each team, then compared how much contract value each team gained versus how much contract value each team lost.

The Broncos ranked fourth overall, behind the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Los Angeles Chargers rounded out the top-5.

While the Jaguars were more active in free agency overall, the other four teams all secured a major player via trade. In the Broncos' case, that would be QB Russell Wilson.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Add the Broncos' most significant free-agent signings, OLB Randy Gregory and DT D.J. Jones, and a host of lower-cost additions, and the Broncos gained more than $40 million in contract value for 2022.

The Broncos didn't see many free agents signed to other teams, with the only two thus far being OG Austin Schlottmann (who wasn't retained as a restricted free agent) and CB Nate Hairston (a depth player). Also, the Broncos traded away QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, and TE Noah Fant as part of the package to acquire Wilson.

But with what the Broncos gained this offseason, it's not hard to see why they rank among the teams for which expectations will be high. The Broncos have missed the playoffs the past six seasons, and the Wilson acquisition, in particular, has raised hopes for a postseason return.

Of course, the other teams who rank in the top-5 of offseason gains versus losses have similar expectations. It's worth noting that all five are in the AFC and that the Chargers are an AFC West rival.

Thus, getting to the playoffs won't be an easy task for Denver. But if head coach Nathaniel Hackett proves he can get the most out of this roster, and Wilson can answer any doubts people may have, a playoff trip should become a reality.

For those who want a more in-depth explanation of what teams gained or lost in free agency, you may want to check out Fitzgerald's latest podcast, in which he touches upon the Broncos.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!