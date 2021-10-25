5 Most Valuable Veterans Broncos Could Trade Before NFL Deadline

If the Broncos choose to sell at the November 2 trade deadline, here are the five most likely to garner NFL interest.

The Denver Broncos are 3-4 with no signs that a turnaround is coming this season. Given the situation, it's making more and more sense for the Broncos to start trading away players with expiring contracts.

Although the Broncos did acquire edge rusher Stephen Weatherly from Minnesota on Saturday, the team needs to consider moving players in the final year of their deals, so they can accumulate draft capital for 2022.

While it's true the Broncos could net compensatory picks for any player whose deal expires and signs elsewhere, those picks would come in 2023 and the team could get no more than four such selections. The Broncos have nearly 20 players who are eligible for unrestricted free agency, so trading one or more makes sense.

Today, I will examine five Broncos with expiring contracts who could go on the trading block and the likelihood that said player will be dealt. Keep in mind, most teams don't have a lot of cap space this season, so it may not be possible to deal certain players.

Also, the Broncos aren't likely to be able to trade more than two players and may only trade one because midseason trades don't happen as much as some may think.

Here are the players the Broncos might consider trading and the likelihood of a deal happening.

Von Miller | OLB

Rationale: Though Miller has played pretty well this year, even if stats don't suggest it, it would make sense to deal him to a team pushing for a playoff spot.

Expected compensation: Because Miller should net at least a 2023 fourth-round compensatory pick, the Broncos should expect at least a 2022 fourth in return.

Cash saved: The Broncos have paid about $7.14 million of his 2021 base salary, so if he was dealt now, the acquiring team takes on $10.36M of salary.

Likelihood he's traded: Miller's salary makes it a bit difficult to trade him, though not impossible. However, the teams who would have the most interest are either division rivals or don't have the cap space. Therefore, I wouldn't expect Miller to be traded.

Kyle Fuller | CB

Rationale: Fuller played poorly against the Ravens and Steelers, saw little action against the Raiders, and didn't play at all against the Browns. With other cornerbacks getting healthy, there isn't room on the roster for Fuller.

Expected compensation: It's hard to say what Fuller would get in a 2023 comp pick, but the Broncos could go conservative and expect a sixth-rounder. They might be able to get a fifth-round pick in return from a team that really needs help.

Cash saved: The Broncos have paid about $3.92M to Fuller, so if he's traded now, the acquiring team takes his remaining salary and per-game roster bonus of $5.58M.

Likelihood he's traded: Because Fuller has seen his snaps reduced, it won't be surprising if he's traded. His salary would be manageable for most teams who are in need of cornerback help.

Bryce Callahan | CB

Rationale: Callahan is playing well this season and might be easier to move than Fuller.

Expected compensation: It's possible Callahan could net a fifth-round compensatory pick, so the Broncos should try to get a fifth for him, especially because he's still playing well.

Cash saved: The Broncos have paid about $2.881M to Callahan thus far, so a team who acquires him is responsible for $4.119M in salary and per-game roster bonuses, assuming he is traded now.

Likelihood he's traded: Callahan might be easier to trade because of his lower salary and the fact that he continues to play well overall.

Melvin Gordon | RB

Rationale: Though Gordon has been pretty good, the Broncos might want to give more touches to the rookie Javonte Williams and would benefit by dealing the veteran now.

Expected compensation: It's possible Gordon could net a sixth-round compensatory pick, so the Broncos should seek a sixth in return.

Cash saved: The Broncos have paid $2.058M in base salary and per-game roster bonuses to Gordon over seven games, along with a $2M roster bonus he received at the start of training camp. A team acquiring him would take the remaining $2.942M in base salary and per-game roster bonus.

Likelihood he's traded: It's not out of the question that Gordon is traded, because an acquiring team could have him for less than $3M. However, it depends on how comfortable the Broncos are with either Mike Boone or Damarea Crockett splitting the load with Williams.

Kareem Jackson | S

Rationale: Jackson's best years are behind him and Caden Sterns has been playing well, so it would make more sense to give snaps to Stern and let Jackson join a playoff contender.

Expected compensation: Because Jackson is nearing the end of his career, he might not net a compensatory pick. However, a team might be willing to give up a seventh-round pick to have him for the rest of the season.

Cash saved: The Broncos have paid about $1.956M in salary and per-game roster bonuses to Jackson, so a team acquiring Jackson will be responsible for the remaining $2.794M.

Likelihood he's traded: It's not out of the question that a team would take Jackson, given that he wouldn't cost much for the acquiring team.

