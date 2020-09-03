The Denver Broncos cornerback depth chart became clearer when the team traded Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick on Wednesday.

The news of the Broncos shipping Yiadom — Denver's 2018 third-round pick — to the Giants was first reported by Ryan O'Hallaran of The Denver Post.

Yiadom's two seasons with the Broncos saw him thrust into the starting lineup multiple times, in which he demonstrated inconsistent play. There were moments when he showed signs of being a key contributor, but just as many moments in which he gave up big plays or a penalty.

Still, the Broncos were able to get a draft pick from a team who was in need of cornerback help and now have nine draft picks for 2021. The Broncos are also free of Yiadom's $750,000 base salary in 2020, along with $920,000 in base salary and a $34,250 workout bonus in 2021.

Although it didn't work out for Yiadom with the Broncos, perhaps he needed a change of scenery and will be a better fit for the Giants' defensive scheme.

Yiadom's departure likely signals that 2020 undrafted free agent Essang Bassey is making the 53-man roster. If Bassey makes the roster, it will mean at least one undrafted player has made the Broncos 53-man roster out of training camp in 16 of the last 17 seasons.

If Bassey makes it, it appears he will at least join De'Vante Bausby and Michael Ojemudia as the depth players behind starters A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan.

But the Broncos aren't done making decisions about cornerbacks yet. Davontae Harris and Duke Dawson, both of whom played for the Broncos last season, are also fighting to make the roster. If the Broncos have decided to keep Bassey on the 53-man roster, it could come down to Harris and Dawson for the sixth cornerback spot.

