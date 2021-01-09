Drew Lock Included in Rumored Trade Package for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

A scenario — however unrealistic — exists in which the Denver Broncos swap Drew Lock for Deshaun Watson.

This, the brainchild of Bleacher Report columnist Brad Gagnon, who devised 10 potential trade packages, and named as many landing spots, for the disenchanted Houston Texans quarterback.

Gagnon proposed that Denver send Lock, 2021 first- and second-round picks, and a 2022 first-rounder in exchange for the NFL's reigning regular-season passing champ.

The Texans would again save money and add a ton of draft capital, they'd take a low-cost flier on Lock, and they'd have a shot at Zach Wilson or Trey Lance in the draft. Meanwhile, Watson would likely jump at a chance to team up with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and a talented offensive line in Denver. This one makes quite a lot of sense, although I'm sure the Texans would rather trade Watson out of the conference.

A number of issues with this idea, beginning with the foremost: The Texans probably ask for a lot more than two firsts and a still-developing third-year QB whose stock is barely there. If Jamal Adams, a safety, is worth a pair of ones, a franchise cornerstone in his prime should dwarf that. There's a reason these types of blockbuster deals are exceedingly rare.

Even if the Broncos agreed to the compensation, there remains the matter of Watson's cumbersome mega-contract, a four-year, $156 million pact that includes $74.8 million in fully guaranteed money. Houston would incur $21.6 million in dead cap charges by divorcing from Watson, though it's possible the tradee shoulders some of that financial burden.

But it's fair to wonder whether the new Broncos general manager would sell the farm in his first order of front-office business. It's also worth pondering why new Texans GM Nick Caserio would even consider such a drastic form of self-immolation.

File this one under: "Pipe dream."