With One Exception, it Doesn't Make Sense for Broncos to Trade Players

Before fans get out over their skis over the possibility of Denver making trades, there's only one scenario where it would make sense.

The Denver Broncos have had the most roster depth they've had since Vic Fangio took over as head coach, and arguably the most since the team last made the playoffs in 2015.

Between general manager George Paton's recent remarks about teams inquiring about whether or not the Broncos would be interested in trading a cornerback, to the excitement some fans have about the prospects of the younger players on the interior offensive line, some might wonder whether the Broncos should start exploring trade offers.

Denver has traded players in previous seasons — last season, for example, the team traded former third-round pick Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants.

However, before fans get giddy about acquiring future draft capital, they should remind themselves that this Broncos team is looking to reach the playoffs. Trading away depth could do more harm than good for playoff aspirations.

In fact, trading away depth doesn't always work out as expected. Say what you want about Yiadom, for example, but after the injuries to so many cornerbacks last year, he might have proven useful in Denver.

Still, there might be arguments for trading away a player, but only at the right price, and only in a few cases. In others, it's better to keep the players for the time being.

Let's look at each position to understand what the Broncos should do at this point.

Quarterback: Regardless of whether Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater claims the starting job, the other will be a clear upgrade over what the Broncos have had for a backup QB in recent seasons. And it's not ideal to rely on Brett Rypien as the backup just yet.

Running Back: It made sense at one point to consider trading Royce Freeman. However, that was before Mike Boone got injured. Freeman may not be a top player, but he at least provides experience. Best to keep him for now.

Wide Receiver: I've previously argued the Broncos should look at trading Tim Patrick, but I favored doing so to get a 2021 pick that could be used on a younger receiver who could provide immediate depth. That moment has passed and, with Trinity Benson the only young WR so far showing he can be quality depth, keeping Patrick makes more sense at this point.

Tight End: Only Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam have trade value and nobody should be talking about dealing either player.

Offensive Line: It's easy to think the Broncos should trade Graham Glasgow and get somebody like Netane Muti or Quinn Meinerz into the lineup. However, that would mean a player with far less experience starting and your depth taking a hit. Better to keep Glasgow and let Muti and Meinerz continue their development.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Defensive Line: There could be an argument here for trading a player, perhaps Shamar Stephen, but it's hard to see the Broncos getting much in return. And trading away McTelvin Agim makes no sense.

Rush Linebacker: Let's not even entertain this discussion. The Broncos should keep their top four in place.

Off-Ball Linebacker: The likes of Justin Strnad and Baron Browning need more development, so best to stick with Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell as the starters and not thrust an inexperienced player into a starting position.

Cornerback: Trading Bryce Callahan might seem like a good idea, but it comes at the expense of depth. And there's no guarantee that Essang Bassey will be cleared for the season opener.

Safety: You might think trading Kareem Jackson is a good idea, but he came back at a reduced salary because he wanted to play for the Broncos and in Fangio's scheme. Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson have talent, but they work better as depth players this year.

The Takeaway

The truth is, it doesn't make sense for the Broncos to trade away most of the players on the current roster, because it comes at a cost of quality depth. And you need that depth if you expect to make a playoff push.

There's only one I might consider trading: offensive lineman Cameron Fleming, because you would still have Calvin Anderson as the swing tackle. If a team really needed help with its offensive line depth, a case can be made for dealing Fleming. Of course, a team has to be interested in him first.

As for other players, the Broncos can always revisit trades if, for some reason, at the trade deadline around Week 8, it's clear they won't get to the playoffs. Since there will be those seeking that final piece for a playoff push, teams should still have an interest in players the Broncos would be willing to deal

But right now, the Broncos shouldn't be thinking they are already out of the playoffs. Denver has approached the season with the expectation of a playoff trip this year and trading away depth is going to do more harm than good to those playoff chances.

As we saw last season, you simply can't guarantee that your top players will stay healthy. While we don't want to see the rash of injuries there were in 2020, losing a key player or two still hurts, and it hurts even more if the depth isn't there.

It's best for the Broncos to keep the players they have. If you expect a playoff trip, you need quality depth.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!