Broncos Trade DL Christian Covington to Bengals in Exchange for LB Austin Calitro, per Report

Chad Jensen

John Elway has been a busy boy this week. It is one of the busiest weeks on the NFL calendar for general managers, with the final roster cut-down deadline just a day away. 

After trading cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants two days ago, the Denver Broncos have reportedly dealt defensive lineman Christian Covington to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for linebacker Austin Calitro per Dianna Russini of ESPN. 

"The Bengals are trading Austin Calitro for Denver’s Christian Covington per source," Rossini tweeted Friday. 

Covington was signed to a one year deal worth $1.5 million this past spring. The Broncos have a logjam of talent and a who's who of former premium-round draft picks competing on the defensive line, so it's not surprising to see the team try to capitalize by trading away one of the veterans. 

Meanwhile, the concerns at linebacker have persisted for the Broncos with Todd Davis still on the mend and Justin Strnad out for the season. Mark Barron was signed earlier this past week as a stopgap but Calitro is a depth 'backer who can step in and really help on special teams. 

Calitro went undrafted out of Villanova in 2017 where he bounced around the NFL before getting a real opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks where he started five games. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, totaling 40 tackles (30 solo) and one sack in four starts. 

It'll be interesting to see how he fits in the Vic Fangio defense. In two years and one summer in the NFL, Calitro has spent time with the Seahawks, Jaguars, Bengals, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and now the Broncos. It's enough movement to make one dizzy. 

Calitro has the distinction of being the linebacker who ruined the Broncos' plans with Theo Riddick, laying that hit in the Broncos vs. Seahawks preseason game that injured his shoulder last summer. 

