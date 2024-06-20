Broncos Training Camp Battles to Watch: QB1 Supremacy
The ever-so-important training camp is the next stop before the Denver Broncos open the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Training camp marks the pressing time of year when depth charts are shaken up, and jobs are won and lost.
The Broncos have several intriguing camp battles that will round out the roster and breathe new life into its foundation. There’s plenty of talent, young and old, in Dove Valley, but the quarterback is the most important of all positions.
Denver has three quarterbacks duking it out to be the face of the franchise: a rookie 12th overall pick, a young career backup, and a battered former No. 2 overall pick.
Which man will come out on top? Let’s take a peek at what this camp battle might look like.
Zach Wilson | Year 4
Wilson, the underdog in this battle, faces the toughest odds of becoming the starting quarterback for the Broncos.
Wilson’s arm talent is a force to be reckoned with, and his running ability is a significant advantage. However, his time with the New York Jets may have left a mark that's hard to ignore, potentially hindering his chances of leading the team in Denver.
Through 33 starts in New York, Wilson threw 23 touchdowns to 25 interceptions. He has yet to start an entire season, whether it be due to injury or getting benched. Last season, in particular, stalled his development with Nathaniel Hackett’s incompetence as an offensive coordinator and the Jets’ offensive line falling apart, surrendering the fourth-most sacks, 64.
The Jets aren’t the only ones to blame, as Wilson plays worse the more time he has to throw, which is entirely backward. It’s possible Sean Payton can deprogram some of Wilson's tendencies, but it’s a long shot.
Jarrett Stidham | Year 5
Having spent the past year in Payton’s system, Stidham may have a slight advantage in the race for the starting job.
Stidham's two starts for Denver last season, where he went 1-1, were statistically comparable to Russell Wilson's, albeit without the same level of excitement. However, Payton prefers an efficient passer who makes quick decisions, and Stidham is decent in both departments.
He didn’t light up the scoreboard, throwing two touchdowns to one interception due in part to only practicing with the starters for a handful of weeks after being the backup for most of the season. No one expected him to step in and be a superstar anyway.
Again, having been in Payton’s system for a year may give Stidham an upper hand, but he still has to prove that he can steer the ship for 2024 instead of the 12th overall pick. He must be undeniable in training camp to secure the week one start.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bo Nix | Rookie
The Broncos made a bold move by selecting Oregon's Nix with the 12th overall pick, a player who was long rumored to be “Payton’s guy.” Nix brings unique skills to the table, including exceptional processing, timing, and accuracy.
Nix's final season at Oregon was a testament to his abilities, as he finished with the highest completion percentage in college football history (77.4%). Throwing 45 touchdowns to three interceptions in his senior season, he proved that he's not just a promising player but a force to be reckoned with.
While he hasn’t played a down in the NFL yet, he is experienced, having started a record 61 college starts. Nix's mobility, while not his biggest strength, is very underrated, having rushed for 744 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two seasons at Oregon.
Nix’s chances of taking the starting job are strong. Taken in the first round, he possesses all the attributes Payton covets and doesn’t have an entrenched starter to unseat.
Don’t be surprised if Nix takes the starting job and runs with it.
Bottom Line
The Broncos' most crucial camp battle will be for the starting quarterback spot. While the team has three signal callers on the roster, it’s likely a two-man race between Nix and Stidham.
Both men possess abilities that Coach Payton desires, but one will have to rise above the other to lead the Broncos and be the face of the franchise.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!