Broncos Camp | Day 11: One O-Lineman has Separated From the Competition

Englewood, Colo. — On Monday morning, Denver Broncos players and coaches kicked off the 11th practice of training camp, once again open to the public. After Sunday's 'off-day,' the Broncos now embark on the first week of the NFL preseason schedule, as the Dallas Cowboys are coming to town for a joint practice later in the week ahead of Game 1 on Saturday.

After some tempers flew from backup offensive and defensive linemen during Saturday’s fully-padded practice in the 90-degree heat, the theme of Day 11 at UCHealth Training Center was preparation and increased focus on the small, intricate details of assignments. For first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it appeared that Monday’s practice was designed to emulate that of a regular-season game week, in terms of the intensity and schedule.

One of the biggest goals for any coaching staff is not only to further player development in training camp, but also to keep the team engaged and bought into the mission. It's easier said than done, but with franchise QB Russell Wilson on the roster, the message of discipline and hard work is contagious.

With that, let’s dive into what I saw on Day 11 with three camp observations from the first practice of a preseason game week.

Denver's Most Consistent O-Lineman

When Dalton Risner was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by then-GM John Elway, he became an instant favorite of Broncos Country. The 6-foot-5, 312-pounder played high school football in Wiggins, Colo., before going on to play at Kansas State, where he became an anchor for the Wildcats' offense at multiple positions.

The 27-year-old Risner has started a total of 47 games for the Broncos in three seasons at the left guard position and is a major contributor to left tackle Garett Bolles’ career turnaround a couple of years ago. While Risner has been an outstanding philanthropist and volunteer in his community, some feel that his last couple of seasons have been underwhelming on the field.

But that’s not the case in the Broncos' new-look outside zone offense led by Hackett and OC Justin Outten. In fact, Risner appears to have shed some weight, which has been a common theme in the O-line room, and looks more much agile and quick at his position.

Risner can frequently be seen as one of the quickest linemen off the snap and has even worked well climbing to the linebackers on rushing plays. There have been massive, wide-open holes created day in and day out for Broncos running backs behind the left side of the O-line.

Risner has been the definition of consistency in the trenches. Converting from a power scheme to the outside zone is no easy task, especially when the O-line room turned over former coach Mike Munchak to Butch Barry. Sure, there will be mistakes and learning moments, but thus far, Risner has demonstrated his exceptional utilization of preparation, controlled aggression, and communication with his teammates.

I can’t wait to see this O-line in action during Thursday’s joint practice with the Cowboys, as sparks will surely fly.

Sutton Embracing Leadership Role

When the Broncos lost starting wideout Tim Patrick to a torn ACL last week, many wondered who would step up to fill his spot. The answer to that question remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, Courtland Sutton owns the Broncos' WR room.

WRs coach Zach Azzanni is absolutely an on-the-rise assistant in the NFL and is praised ad nauseum by his players. But there can only be one voice that is player-driven and embraced by all others in the room, and that responsibility has been embraced by Sutton. The 26-year-old, who was drafted in the second round back in 2018, has been dominant at his position in the first two weeks of camp.

Many fans on the berm of UCHealth Training Center have quickly pointed out No. 14’s phenomenal catches with a quick jab at the defender, “You got Mossed.” There are also moments where Sutton has learned the hard way from second-year CB Patrick Surtain II during team period. However, it’s abundantly clear that Sutton has really embraced his role on this team.

He’s not a yeller, screamer, or a player that loves to get attention. Instead, Sutton’s leadership is continually demonstrated on plays where he gets bested by Surtain, slaps his teammates’ helmets, and runs back to the huddle for another rep.

Some might see this as Sutton just being a good teammate, but I see it as iron sharpening iron. Remember that phrase? The 2015 World Champion Broncos sure do.

In addition to working on his craft with Wilson, Sutton can be seen communicating with his defensive backs during practice, including Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and Ronald Darby. This is direct evidence that instead of worrying about his ego and winning the rep, Sutton is hellbent on improving this team so Denver can win games right now. Maybe the same type of 'servant' leadership that embodies Wilson's game has rubbed off on the fifth-year playmaker.

Saving the Fight for the Cowboys

There are two types of players on a professional sports team: assets and liabilities. The categories are fairly self-evident, but for the sake of argument, last Saturday’s fully-padded practice revealed flared-up tempers and flying fists.

Broncos' DL McTelvin Agim and OL Ben Braden mixed it up during team period after the whistle, with the former throwing punches at the latter's helmet-protected head. Both players were consequently ejected by Coach Hackett, as regular-season officials would have relegated them to the locker room.

Sometimes the occasional dust-up can be a good sign of intensity and passion amid a spirited competition, but other times, it's just foolish and uncalled for. There have been very physical plays that I’ve reported, including O-linemen pancaking defenders, and defensive playmakers popping the pads off their fellow running backs.

There’s no reason to fight with closed fists when there are plenty of avenues to dispense aggression within the rules and nature of the game. Not only does controlled aggression demonstrate discipline among teammates, it reveals the maturation level of players and allows coaches to tutor and mentor them.

The Cowboys arrive Thursday for a joint practice. Dallas' prized O-line protects QB Dak Prescott, blocks for RB Ezekiel Elliot, and a host of receivers, which will be the first test for this 2022 squad.

It’s easy to speculate which players will bring spirited pushing and shoving to the testosterone-filled 90-degree practice. Bolles has never been one to be bullied or suffer fools, and will more than likely mix it up (within the boundaries of the game) with Cowboys defenders. Broncos' RG Quinn Meinerz also has a history of pancaking Dallas defenders as he did in his rookie season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the veteran Jackson loves to talk trash and can still back up every insult. Not to mention Broncos' DL Dre'mont Jones, whose stock has risen to red-hot temperatures, just like his competitive fire.

Surtain will undoubtedly make plays and cause some turnovers, as will Simmons. And don’t forget Broncos' LB Jonas Griffith, who has earned the right to start on DC Ejiro Evero’s new-look defense.

Buckle up, Broncos Country, because the Cowboys are coming to town this week.

