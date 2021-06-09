Sports Illustrated home
Here's Why Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland Could be Primed for a Bigger Role in 2021

Don't sleep on the former Gator despite being buried on a deep wide receiver depth chart.
Author:
Publish date:

Last season, the Denver Broncos decided to take a seventh-round flyer on a talented young receiver out of the University of Florida. Tyrie Cleveland would surprise some fans and local media by fighting his way onto the 53-man roster but he primarily made his impact as a special teamer while continuing to hone his skills as a receiver.

In the season finale, Cleveland got his chance to shine, and shine he did. Today, I will be breaking down why I expect Cleveland to use that momentum to increase his role with the Broncos going into 2021.

A Coveted High School Recruit

One of the main reasons Cleveland has a chance to obtain the fifth receiver spot is the pure talent he possesses going back to high school. The four-star recruit out of Texas' Westfield High School was ranked the No. 2 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. 

Cleveland stood nearly 6-foot-3 and tipped the scales at 189 pounds, possessing terrific straight-line speed, and running the fourth-fastest 40-time of 4.32 in the Nike Football Ratings National Championship. He initially committed to playing for his hometown Houston Cougars but ultimately decided to attend Florida.

A Disappointing College Career... but Still Showed Promise

Cleveland became a Gator with high hopes but struggled to produce consistently, despite being so coveted. He played in eight games as a freshman, despite totaling a small number of catches with 14. Cleveland made the most of each catch, though, averaging 21.3 yards per reception. 

In each following season, his yards-per-catch would plummet, but he went on to average 14 YPC as a senior for the Gators. Cleveland left the college ranks with 79 receptions for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns.

A Shot in Denver

In the 2020 NFL draft, Cleveland ended up falling to the seventh round. Denver decided to roll the dice and selected the physically gifted player with pick No. 252. He was drafted as a wideout but hoped to make the team any way he could. 

He caught the coaches' attention with his special team's play. Cleveland's willingness to return kicks and punts, as well as chase them down, earned him some stars in the eyes of the coaches. 

In the final game of the season, Cleveland finally got his chance to play wide receiver when Tim Patrick sat out due to an injury. Cleveland went on to make the best of that opportunity, hauling in four receptions on five targets, three of which were third-down conversions. His final stat line read four receptions for 45 yards.

Bottom Line

Cleveland is poised to build on that momentum entering the 2021 season and fine-tune his skill-set under the tutelage of the talented WRs coach Zach Azzanni. Cleveland has been biding his time, waiting for the chance to exhibit his skills on the biggest stage. 

It could be an opportunity that comes earlier than expected, as teammate KJ Hamler continues to struggle with a lingering hamstring injury. Cleveland must stay ready because, with this talented receiving corps, his opportunity for reps will be limited.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
