Broncos Unveil Final Injury Report for Week 7 vs. Chiefs: 2 Ruled Out, 3 Questionable

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos enter Week 7 at 2-3 with the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs rolling into town. Despite what is a storied and bitter Division rivalry, the Broncos have lost nine in a row to the Chiefs. 

It's been a rather one-sided rivalry for a half-decade now. If the Broncos are going to forestall a mind-numbing 10-game losing streak this foe, getting a few key players back would be crucial. 

On Friday, the Broncos released their final injury report for Week 7. 

The Broncos listed rush linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and wide receiver/returner Diontae Spencer as out. Meanwhile, tight ends Jake Butt and Andrew Beck are questionable, along with starting left guard Dalton Risner. 

It is encouraging to see Risner practice on Friday, even though he was limited. If he can't go, Austin Schlottmann, who stepped in for him last week in New England, would likely get the start. 

Meanwhile, the absolutely phenomenal news is that the Broncos will have the following key players back: tight end Noah Fant, running back Melvin Gordon, and wideout KJ Hamler. 

If that doesn't get you going, No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones will be activated off injured reserve and will play against the Chiefs. The Broncos got a massive shot in the arm last week when Drew Lock and Phillip Lindsay returned from injury and the five players returning this week should help sustain that spark. 

As for the Chiefs? 

Chiefs

Kansas City will be without edge rushers Taco Charleton and Alex Okafor. On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs will be without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, widely considered to be the best at his position in the NFL, and wideout Sammy Watkins. 

On the injury front overall, the Football Gods are smiling on the Broncos. Now Denver has to capitalize. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

