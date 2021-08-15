Clear Separation? Fangio Breaks Silence on State of QB Competition Post-Vikings Win

The Denver Broncos trucked the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday 33-6. In fairness, the Vikings sat the majority of their team core, which meant Broncos' quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater went against second- and third-team defensive units.

Still, Denver's QB tandem played well, though, any objective observer would have to give the edge to Lock, who tossed two touchdown passes, including an 80-yard bomb to KJ Hamler, and did not turn the ball over. Bridgewater was no slouch, going 7-of-8 for 74 yards and a touchdown, dinking and dunking his way down the field.

Lock finished Saturday's showing 5-of-7 for 151 yards and two touchdowns with a QB rating of 153.3. Bridgewater's rating was formidable as well with a 144.8.

After the game, head coach Vic Fangio opted to keep fans guessing on which signal-caller might have the upper hand coming out of preseason Game 1, taking the public position that neither QB turned in a performance worthy of separating from the other in the competition.

"I thought they both played very well. Kind of validated what I've been saying all camp, that they're even-steven," Fangio said post-game. "And I thought Drew played well... And Teddy got in there and he moved the team well also. I don't think any separation happened today in this game, if anybody's looking for it."

Yeah, coach. We thought you were looking for it. But I digress.

Fangio is playing his cards close to the vest, carefully choosing his words. Why? My only guess is that Fangio doesn't want to muddy the water by creating elevated expectations in the public arena for a given QB when there are still two games left to be played before the regular-season opener.

However, if the stat lines were reversed, and it was Teddy who displayed a dynamic and explosive brand of football, I can't help but wonder whether the old football coach would still be singing the 'even-steven' tune.

Bridgewater will get the start in preseason Game 2 next week at the Seattle Seahawks. Broncos fans can look forward to Fangio taking the podium post-game and coach-speaking his way around the QB issue.

