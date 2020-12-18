Vic Fangio has seen a lot in his 34 years of NFL coaching service. He's taught every defensive coverage, witnessed every formation an opponent could throw at him. There aren't many firsts at this stage of his professional life.

Saturday will prove to be the exception.

Thanks to a rash of injuries, the Denver Broncos' head coach and defensive play-caller will trot out only three healthy cornerbacks — rookie Michael Ojemudia, former undrafted free agent De'Vante Bausby and converted safety Will Parks — against the 10-3 Buffalo Bills and MVP contender Josh Allen.

Uncharted waters.

“No, I've never been in this situation before—and when you say three corners, the third one just got here. So, there's a lot to learn and a lot to get in," Fangio admitted Thursday. "[I've] never been in this situation before. Hopefully [CB] Michael [Ojemudia] and 'Baus' (CB De'Vante Bausby) and [S] Will [Parks] as the nickel can stay upright and play the entire game and we won't have to find out.”

What began as a loaded depth chart featuring A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan has been whittled down following the former's six-game suspension and the latter's latest foot ailment which landed him on injured reserve. Denver also lost CBs Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson to season-ending injuries.

To say this is a concern against an Allen-led attack that ranks fourth in passing yards and touchdowns, sixth in completion percentage, and ninth in scoring is an obvious understatement.

But de facto defensive boss Ed Donatell says his secondary is "relishing" the "challenge."

"We have plenty of good guys. Everybody that's had to come up is working their tail off," Donatell said Thursday. "That's the only way you can look at it. We're in the adapting business, and they're going to have a game on Saturday regardless of what's going on. All our energy is into adapting and we have plenty of guys to win this game and they're up to it.”

To say the Ojemudia-Bausby-Parks troika have their work cut out for them is an even bigger understatement. The trio must contend with Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, the league's third-leading receiver, slot man extraordinaire Cole Beasley, impressive rookie Gabriel Davis, and ex-Bronco Isaiah McKenzie, who's deployed as a jack-of-all-trades, able to catch, run or throw at any given time.

Denver faced an uphill battle even at full strength. Like this, though? Comparable to fighting Floyd Mayweather with a hand tied behind your back.

Donatell intimated that the game plan will call for the cornerbacks and safeties to keep the action in front of them. They'll cede yards and perhaps first downs, anything to avoid getting beaten over the top. The team's preferred bend-but-don't-break approach will face the ultimate stress test.

“We're going to have to step up and play good football," Donatell said. "It's no surprise to anybody we’re playing with some guys that we bumped up in the lineup. We've been hit pretty hard at corner, but I feel really good with the veteran leadership we have at safety that [S] Kareem [Jackson] and [S] Justin [Simmons] bring us. They've really helped us as coaches to be able to operate. [S] Will Parks is—it’s very fortunate in this time of the season when you need a guy that a guy like that can be available. He brings experience and knowledge and he brings that burst of energy—you guys know from being around him. So, that's kind of a gift that kind of got dropped in. There's a plus for us. It's going to take a team effort, there's no question about it. Our coaches put together a good plan and we feel good about it.”

