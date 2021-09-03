This Vic Fangio Comment on Teddy Implies Drew Lock Never Stood a Chance

Some Denver Broncos fans wonder whether Drew Lock ever had a chance to 'truly' win the starting quarterback job. After being pitted in a "50/50" competition all summer with newcomer Teddy Bridgewater, the incumbent was unseated by the veteran.

Both quarterbacks shined in their respective opportunities to play with the first-team offense in the preseason and yet, it was Bridgewater whom head coach Vic Fangio christened the starter. As much as some fans were disappointed to see Lock head to the bench, it wasn't all that surprising in hindsight.

After all, Fangio compared Bridgewater to Tom Brady, for crying out loud. Yes, when discussing pocket feel and presence, Fangio likened Teddy to the greatest quarterback of all-time. That didn't portend well for Lock.

Plus, with Fangio being brought back in 2021 with the clear purview of win, or else, many coaches would err on the side of veteran experience at the quarterback position. And then, there's Fangio's admission that he has "gravitated" toward Bridgewater since the quarterback arrived this past spring for OTAs.

“We've had our discussions individually—in a room or on the field," Fangio said on Thursday. "I just like his—he loves football and he’s smart. Those are two things that I immediately gravitate towards. He's got a good presence about himself as far as handling all the stuff that a quarterback has to handle in the NFL. Yeah, I think we have a good relationship. I think we're a lot alike in some ways. He's fun to be around and enjoyable. I enjoy our conversations, and I enjoy the person.”

Never once have Broncos fans heard Fangio gush so openly and unashamed about enjoying Lock's company. That tells you quite a lot. Fangio could barely be bothered to toss a compliment Lock's way after his dynamic two-touchdown performance in preseason Game 1.

At the same time, the early returns we're hearing from coaches and players add up when it comes to the legend of Teddy Two-Gloves. The man is known as a strong, charismatic leader with a big football brain and a heart made of gold.

If his play on the field lived up to that magnetic persona, Bridgewater would already be a true legend in every respect. Maybe this is the year his play does finally approach his reputation as a leader of men.

Entering his eighth NFL season, Bridgewater's career-high in passing yards is 3,733 and touchdowns is 15. Both marks came last year in Carolina.

Obviously, those aren't numbers to write home about. Lock, in his first year as a starter, beat Bridgewater's career-best in touchdown passes with 16 and he only appeared in 13-of-16 games, one of which was for two possessions before getting hurt.

The reason Lock isn't starting this year, though, is because he turned the ball over too much. With Fangio's job on the line, that's not a risk he's willing to take, despite Lock's obvious strides of improvement this offseason, when Teddy is right there to hand (not pass, lest it be intercepted) the baton to.

For what it's worth, Bridgewater tossed 11 interceptions last year to Lock's 16, so it's not like we're talking about a massive gap in security Fangio is going to truly bridge by throwing in with the veteran. If Teddy can take care of the ball and be a football point guard, distributing the rock to the Broncos' arsenal of playmakers, this could be his year.

If the stars are ever going to align for Bridgewater to live up to his Teddy Two-Gloves hype, it's going to be this year in Denver. The team is simply too talented.

Teddy calls himself a "survivor," which is admirable. He dropped one of the best lines of training camp on this very subject.

“I’m a survivor. Throw me in the jungle, and I’m going to come out with a fur coat and a headband that I made out of some leaves (laughs)," Bridgewater said back in July.

After all the adversity he's had to overcome, I'd concur. But the Broncos don't need a quarterback who'll successfully hold on for dear life — this team needs a 'thriver' more so than a survivor.

If Bridgewater fails to launch, as the oddsmakers predict, Fangio will have little choice but to turn back to Lock in a last-ditch effort to salvage the season and save his job. But what version of Lock will the Broncos get then?

Will it be the swaggering, smiling gunslinger of old? Or has losing the full faith and support of the organization cost Lock his confidence?

Only time will tell.

