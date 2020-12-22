SI.com
Vic Fangio, John Elway Have 'No Issues' Concerning Broncos' Future

Zack Kelberman

With Black Monday right around the corner and the Denver Broncos reeling from a 48-19 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, head coach Vic Fangio's seat had its temperature taken by the media.

Fangio was asked Monday whether he's met recently with general manager John Elway to discuss the future of the Broncos (5-9), who were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the fifth straight year. His retort was characteristically to the point.

“Yeah, John and I talk often, and I believe we're all on the same page there," Fangio said. "I see no issues there.”

While Fangio has fielded Elway-related questions throughout 2020, this is the first query that potentially concerned his status with the organization. 'Tis the (firing) season, after all.

A worthy question, too, considering how hapless Denver looked against Buffalo. It wasn't that they lost; it was how they lost — pitifully. In this order: the special teams broke down (as usual), the offense went into a shell (as usual), and Fangio's baby, his defense, blatantly quit on him. Super Bowl contenders versus the Keystone Cops.

Not that it matters much, however, considering this injury-ruined and pandemic-marred campaign should go down as a mulligan for Fangio, who's almost certain to return in 2021, perhaps with a few alterations to his staff.

And a glass-half-full outlook.

“I think at times we've played good football in all three phases. We haven't done it enough together in enough games to translate into more wins, but I see a bunch of young players improving each and every week," Fangio said Monday. "I see a bunch of guys in the mid parts of their career still improving each and every week, and I think this team has a bright future.”

