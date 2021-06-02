Vic Fangio Addresses Concerning Reason WR KJ Hamler Isn't Practicing at OTAs

The Denver Broncos' 2020 season was bookended with talented rookie wideout KJ Hamler not being on the field. The former Penn State speedster missed the season-opener with a lingering hamstring injury suffered in training camp and ended the campaign on injured reserve due to the same issue.

Hamler's nagging hamstring issue followed him from college and contributed to him not being able to display his blazing speed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Although he appeared in 13 games as a rookie, that hammy nipped at his heels throughout the entire season.

The Broncos hoped that a little rest and recovery would allow that hamstring to heal, giving the team its lightning-quick receiver at full strength for Year 2. Alas, if OTAs serve as any harbinger, it would appear that Hamler's hammy could continue to pester his development.

As the Broncos kicked off another round of OTAs on Tuesday, Hamler did not join his teammates in individual drills or 7-on-7 and was on the sideline working with trainers. After practice, head coach Vic Fangio updated Hamler's injury status.

“KJ tweaked his hamstring, so we’re being cautious with that," Fangio said.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Also of some concern was the absence of rookie third-rounder Baron Browning. Browning was drafted at the end of Day 2 after a prolific collegiate career at Ohio State.

"Browning has the same injury he sustained in the rookie mini camp," Fangio explained. "He’ll be out the rest of this week, too.”

Fangio elaborated that Browning's injury is a "lower leg" which most likely points to an ankle sprain of some sort. The Broncos have high hopes for Browning to rotate in at off-ball linebacker and perhaps even see some snaps in coverage situations.

As for Hamler, it's only OTAs but it's quite troubling to see him still being tormented by that hamstring. Although his roster prospects are not in doubt, the old NFL maxim rings true: 'You can't make the club from the tub.'

In Hamler's case, he'll make the roster so a pedantic way of saying that is that you can't make an impact on the field if you're constantly hindered by injuries. With purported 4.27-speed, the kid flashed his enormous potential in the Broncos' offense last year.

Hamler finished his rookie campaign with 30 receptions on 56 targets for 381 yards and three touchdowns. He also chipped in 40 rushing yards of the jet-sweep variety and returned two kick-offs and three punts.

Hamler's 2020 draft-classmate Jerry Jeudy sees a physical change in the ex-Nittany Lion and perhaps some big things on the horizon.

“He’s doing good. I feel like he got a lot bigger and a lot stronger," Jeudy said of Hamler on Tuesday. "He’s more confident in knowing the plays. I feel like he’s been doing good this year. Just progressing each and every day.”

It sounds good. But if he can't take it to the field, and if that hamstring can't hold up to his explosive, quick-twitch cuts and moves, all the potential and playbook mastery in the world won't be able to help Hamler or the Broncos.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!