Broncos 23, Vikings 13: The Good, Bad & Ugly

The Denver Broncos' preseason finale answered a lot of lingering questions.
The Denver Broncos' 23-13 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings was a 'get-right game' on Saturday. After being outperformed in preseason Game 2 by the Buffalo Bills, the Broncos bounced back like a slinky in a dominant fashion against the Vikings. 

For players on the rosters bubble, their fate will be heavily influenced by this weekend’s game tape. What did we learn from the Broncos' preseason finale? 

A rundown of the game's good, bad, and ugly will help answer that question. 

The Good: Run Game Comes Alive

Minnesota Vikings linebacker William Kwenkeu (47) tackles Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' much-hyped outside-zone run scheme finally awoke after oversleeping and missing the first two preseason games. It appeared that Denver's offensive line finally got the message about getting off the line quickly and being physical, leading to 148 yards rushing on 25 attempts (5.9 avg). 

Third-string running back Mike Boone must have been the happiest person at Empower Field to see the O-line opening running lanes. Boone took advantage of the opportunity and showed a burst along with power running skills. 

The Broncos have a capable option if the injury bug takes a bite from Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

The Good: 2 Moldering Players Catch Fire

COMP - McTelvin Agim and Nik Bonitto via IMAGN

Rookie second-rounder Nik Bonitto took a big step forward in his development vs. Minnesota. The first two preseason games were not kind to the rookie outside linebacker. 

Facing bigger, stronger, and faster players, and an increase in the overall speed of the game, the talents Bonitto displayed in college seemed to be neutralized. Give the rookie credit, though: he did not give in and racked up two sacks, and a forced fumble, against the Vikings, showcasing his speed and relentless pursuit.

Not to be outdone, third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim reasserted himself as a player the Broncos should keep on the roster. Agim was a wrecking ball in the middle of the defensive front and created enough interior pressure to notch a sack and two forced fumbles, one of which was returned to the house by Baron Browning. 

The Good: Rising Stars Emerge

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown with Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) giving chase in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Rookie wideout/returner Montrell Washington may be the MVP of the preseason. his speed and elusiveness are lethal to opposing defenders when he's in open space. 

Against the Vikings, Washington took an end-around pitch for an 11-yard touchdown. It’s too early to crown him the next Tyreek Hill, but Washington has the potential to become a special player.

The aforementioned Browning has been the most consistent preseason performer on the Broncos' defense. In Game 3, he found paydirt on a scoop-and-score, and has earned meaningful playing time this season.

The Bad: QB2 Competition Too Close to Call

COMP - Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson via IMAGN

Denver's open competition for the backup quarterback job has been fierce but with no clear path forward. Against the Vikings, both Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson showed command of the offense and accuracy throwing the ball. 

As the starter, Rypien went 14-of-21 for 137 yards and an interception on a tipped pass. Playing after halftime, Johnson went 11-of-14 for 107 yards and zero interceptions. 

Head coach Nathanial Hackett’s decision will be heavily influenced by who he trusts to execute the offense. The coach has a long-standing relationship with Johnson, dating back to Tampa Bay, which could help influence his final decision. 

However, Rypien’s play and presence in the quarterback room are factors that cannot be denied. The decision is a toss-up.

The Bad: Cutting Roster to 53 Players

Members of the Denver Broncos before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.

Releasing a player is the most emotionally difficult moment in the season for a coach. The toughest decisions for Coach Hackett and company will likely be how the wide receiver room is trimmed down. 

With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Montrell Washington cemented in their positions at the top of the wideout depth chart, there are likely two spots available for four remaining talented receivers.

Nathaniel Hackett’s decision rest most of the Broncos' starters in the preseason has been a bit controversial but totally understandable. An injury to Russell Wilson or Justin Simmons would be catastrophic. 

But the question of whether the starters have been battle-tested enough in practice, and poised to turn it on in Week 1 the Seattle Seahawks, will determine whether Hackett's strategy was correct.

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown with Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) giving chase in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
