3 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 33-6 Preseason Win Over Vikings

What did we learn from the Broncos' comfortable win over the Vikings in preseason Game 1?

It's a lot of fun to watch a football team dominate as the Denver Broncos did on Saturday as they easily vanquished the Minnesota Vikings in preseason Game 1, 33-6. An 80-yard passing score, a pick-six, a safety, and a pair of red-zone touchdown throws put things away in easy fashion for the Broncos, who played a lot of their starters for most of the first half.

Led by fine performances by quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, Denver's offense had its way with Minnesota for the majority of the game.

It may not mean anything in the long run, but we got a great first look at a team that has a playoff roster. What should fans take away from the Broncos' first preseason game?

Lock Shows Real Improvement

We all know that Lock struggled to take care of the football last season. His 15 interceptions tell you that in and of itself.

But many of the reasons he struggled to take care of the ball — like drifting to his right, throwing off his back foot, or just bad decision-making in general — were noticeably improved against the Vikings.

Lock moved the ball efficiently and hit KJ Hamler for that 80-yard touchdown to open up the offensive scoring which followed a defensive safety. Lock also had a nice red-zone touchdown pass to Trinity Benson (more in a minute on him) while rolling to his right.

It was far from perfect, but it was an impressive debut for a third-year QB that is fighting to keep his starting job. Lock wins the day this time.

Benson Rapidly Climbing WR Depth Chart

Benson was a player I previewed leading up to the game and he did not disappoint. There were already many reports about him being a lightning rod for the Broncos' offense and that was on full display against the Vikings.

Benson caught a pair of touchdown passes — one from Lock and Bridgewater — and showed reliability in catching kicks and punts as a returner.

With four catches, Benson showed the ability to separate and make big plays when called upon. Watch for him to really push for the roster as preseason rolls along.

Surtain is the Truth

Welcome to the NFL, big fella!

Surtain was widely critiqued by QB-desperate fans as the wrong selection for the Broncos in the draft earlier this year, especially after seeing Justin Fields tear up the Miami Dolphins a few hours earlier in a Chicago Bears uniform.

Forget all that nonsense, though. Surtain arrived with a bang, intercepting Jake Browning and returning it for a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

It wasn't his only splash play of the day, though. Surtain also broke up two other passes, including one where he displayed elite closing speed after allowing a little bit of separation at the top of the route.

There was never any question about Surtain's talent at cornerback and he flashed his elite ability early and often in Minnesota. He's the real deal and the Broncos have a heck of a player on their hands.

Maybe Surtain's NFL debut will assuage some of the doubts about the Broncos drafting him over Fields at pick No. 9 overall, especially with the team's QBs carrying their fair share of the water.

