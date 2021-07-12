Von Miller Reveals Why Broncos Would Have Edge in Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes

Much of Broncos Country has become obsessed with the potential availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The NFL has marched into the barren part of the offseason and so, every word Rodgers utters gets overanalyzed.

Fixating on a dream scenario behind center is a noise that was bound to filter through to the Denver Broncos players in due time. So when asked on Sunday about the ongoing Rodgers-to-Denver trade rumors, rush linebacker Von Miller dug deep into the inner workings of the organization as he sees it.

“What have I heard?” Miller mused to Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “First and foremost, I’m comfortable with Drew [Lock]. I’m comfortable with Teddy [Bridgewater], G.P [GM George Paton], and (president of football operations) John Elway. If A-Rod is out there for us to go and get him, those are the two guys to have on the job.”

Even with Elway relinquishing the GM chair, his legendary standing among quarterbacks could be a valuable trump card to play if the Broncos received the green light from Green Bay to court Rodgers. Miller has also been around long enough to remember how a star QB like Peyton Manning served as a recruiting beacon to attract free agents and help build a championship roster.

Miller believes Denver's front office pieces are there to land a really big fish again.

“John Elway, he’s done a great job of working the bigtime guys before— Peyton and DeMarcus [Ware] and Aqib [Talib] all these other guys,” Miller told 9NEWS. “So if there’s a guy to be had, G.P and John Elway are the two to put it on, if it can be done.”

Miller made sure not to burn his bridges with the Broncos' current QB pairing because barring an unlikely trade for Rodgers, Lock and Bridgewater will still be tasked with leading the team into the coming season.

“If it can’t, I’m comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater,” Miller emphasized to Klis. “They’ve impressed the hell out of me and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs. So I’m super excited for those guys. Another year for Drew Lock, I think this will be the time for him to turn it on. So either way we go, it’s looking bright for us.”

Leadership at all levels is a minimum requirement for NFL success, so Miller’s organizational overview could provide another timely boost of confidence ahead of the hard grind that resumes this summer when training camp rolls around July 28.

