Broncos LB Von Miller Under Criminal Investigation by Colorado Police

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Parker (Co.) Police Department, 9News' Mike Klis reported Friday.

Additional details remain unclear as of press time.

“We’re not commenting on nature of the allegations. We haven’t completed the investigation," a Parker Police spokesperson told Klis.

The investigation comes a little more than a week after Miller's ex-fiancee, Megan Denise, released screenshots of disturbing messages she allegedly received from the eight-time Pro Bowler. It's not yet known if the criminal probe is related to his relationship with Denise.

Miller missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle. The 32-year-old (in March) is under contract through 2021; he's scheduled to earn $17.5 million in base salary and count $22.225 million against the team's salary cap.

The Broncos, though, wield a club option for next season, and there are rumblings that new general manager George Paton could look to divorce from the Super Bowl 50 MVP. The option must be exercised by March 9, the first day of the new league year.

Miller's future and impending free agent safety Justin Simmons' contract status are two of the biggest questions facing Paton, the hand-picked successor to John Elway, as he begins his Broncos tenure.

"We’d love to have both of them back, that’s obvious," head coach Vic Fangio said on Jan. 5. "Once we do hire the new general manager, he’ll assess our roster, where we’re at, how it relates to salary cap, and he’ll have the major say in that moving forward. I’d like to defer to that, but both of those guys are guys that I would like to have back.”

