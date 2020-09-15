Broncos vs. Titans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 1

The Denver Broncos are poised to kick off the 2020 season on Monday Night Football vs. the Tennessee Titans. Given the sudden spike of injuries this past week, the optimism that had surrounded the Broncos throughout the offseason seems to have been significantly dimmed.

I say that based on the countless conversations and social media posts made by Broncos fans. However, despite the team suiting up in the season-opener without Von Miller or No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton, many reasons for optimism and confidence remain.

What to Watch For

• The Broncos need one win to extend its Week 1 home-opener win streak to eight games and to improve their league-best .658 winning percentage in regular-season openers.

• Kicker Brandon McManus eeds one field goal to pass Matt Prater (141) for third all-time in team history.

Injury Alert

Courtland Sutton is not expected to play per the most up-to-the-minute reporting. Wideout KJ Hamler remains questionable, while linebacker Mark Barron has been ruled out.

Inactives

First Quarter