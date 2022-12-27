Report: Broncos Waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver Broncos management is wasting no time ripping up the proverbial floorboards at the UCHealth Training Center.

One day after dispatching its head coach and two assistants, the Broncos on Tuesday opted to waive veteran cornerback Michael Ojemudia, a high-round investment of the previous regime. The transaction was first reported by 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!