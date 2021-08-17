Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos Waive 6 Players, Sign RB Adrian Killins

The first wave of roster cuts saw the Broncos move on from five players.
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos came up against the first deadline to trim the roster. Denver waived cornerback Rojesterman Farris, defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal, Jr., and linebacker Peter Kalambayi, while defensive lineman Deyon Sizer and wideout Devontres Dukes were waived/injured. 

The Broncos also waived/injury Levante Bellamy, who joined the team as a college free agent last year. In his place, the Broncos signed Adrian Killins per 9NEWS' Mike Klis

Bellamy showed a little juice last year, sticking around on the practice squad but he only garnered one carry in preseason Game 1 last Saturday and got hurt. Killins is a former Central Florida running back and a speed demon in his own right. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The cut-downs are the worst part about the NFL. The coaches hate it and so do the players. 

But the rules are the rules and CBA is the CBA. The Broncos must oblige and toe the line. 

After destroying the Minnesota Vikings last week in preseason Game 1, the Broncos will take to the road again this Saturday to battle the Seattle Seahawks. Game 2 will be followed by yet another round of roster cuts next week.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos running back LeVante Bellamy (32) during training camp at Dove Valley.
News

Broncos Waive 6 Players in First Round of Roster Cuts, Sign Veteran RB

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown with Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) in the second half. The Jets lose to the Broncos, 37-28, at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nfl Jets Broncos
News

Rumor Mill: 3 Players Broncos Could Trade Based on NFL Buzz

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Vic Fangio Admits Truth on Broncos Rookie RB Javonte Williams

Drew Lock, Lloyd Cushenberry
News

5 Burning Questions Coming Out of Broncos' First Preseason Game

Trinity Benson, Netane Muti
Film

Film Room: Breaking Down Broncos' OG Netane Muti in Preseason Game 1

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

3 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 33-6 Preseason Win Over Vikings

Melvin Gordon
News

Fangio Reveals Groin Injury for Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'Nothing Serious'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson (12) runs the ball as wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) goes to block Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Broncos' WR Trinity Benson Doesn't Want to be a 'One-Hit Wonder'

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts the ball for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

WATCH: Patrick Surtain II's Pick-6 Silences Broncos Fans Still Pining for Justin Fields