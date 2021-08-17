Broncos Waive 6 Players in First Round of Roster Cuts, Sign Veteran RB

The first wave of roster cuts saw the Broncos move on from five players.

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos came up against the first deadline to trim the roster. Denver waived cornerback Rojesterman Farris, defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal, Jr., and linebacker Peter Kalambayi, while defensive lineman Deyon Sizer and wideout Devontres Dukes were waived/injured.

The Broncos also waived/injury Levante Bellamy, who joined the team as a college free agent last year. In his place, the Broncos signed Adrian Killins per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Bellamy showed a little juice last year, sticking around on the practice squad but he only garnered one carry in preseason Game 1 last Saturday and got hurt. Killins is a former Central Florida running back and a speed demon in his own right.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The cut-downs are the worst part about the NFL. The coaches hate it and so do the players.

But the rules are the rules and CBA is the CBA. The Broncos must oblige and toe the line.

After destroying the Minnesota Vikings last week in preseason Game 1, the Broncos will take to the road again this Saturday to battle the Seattle Seahawks. Game 2 will be followed by yet another round of roster cuts next week.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!