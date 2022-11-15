Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris

The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis.

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Cleveland has appeared in six games for the Broncos this season, primarily as a core special-teamer. He logged 27 offensive snaps — and was held catchless on three targets — in Sunday's loss to Tennessee, seeing an uptick in playing time with starting WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) sidelined by injury.

Coincidentally (or not), Cleveland's departure follows a breakout Week 10 performance by undrafted rookie wideout Jalen Virgil, whose first NFL catch went for a 66-yard touchdown against the Titans.

"It feels like a great starting point for me," Virgil said after the game. "Obviously, it was my first game, my catch and everything like that. So, it feels like it's a great starting point for me. I want to do everything I can to build off of it and just keep the momentum going."

Yo-yoing between the 53-man squad and practice team, Harris has notched three solo tackles and one quarterback hit across 47 defensive reps in 2022.

The Lindenwood product will rotate in as a backup lineman behind starters Dre'Mont Jones, DJ Jones, and DeShawn Williams.

