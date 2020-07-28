Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Waive WR Zimari Manning, Designate Two Players on Injured Lists

Chad Jensen

On Tuesday, with the roster sitting at 81 players, the Denver Broncos were expected to waive or cut one more player ahead of the 2 pm deadline. The team began the day at 82 players, after the Broncos had waived seven and released one on Monday, but fifth-year DL Kyle Peko notified the team that he would be opting out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns. 

That left Denver at 81 players, which meant one more cut had to be made. The team announced that it has waived WR Zimari Manning, bringing the roster to 80 players. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Manning is an undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State. Not much is known about him other than the fact that he appeared in 24 collegiate games and recorded 112 receptions for 2,409 yards (21.5 avg.) with 34 touchdowns in two seasons. 

On Tuesday, as the Broncos veterans reported for training camp to begin their two-stage testing process for coronavirus, GM John Elway was made available to media questions via Zoom conference. Elway talked about how the elimination of on-field OTAs and the canceling of all preseason games will inordinately affect undrafted rookies. 

“What it does is it really creates less of an opportunity for those guys to make our football team," Elway said on Tuesday. "We’re going to have to find guys with the expanded practice squad, which we have spots for four veterans. We’re going to have to find the right guys to be able to expand the practice squad with. It definitely hurts the opportunities of those CFAs (college free agents) to get out there and really show us what they have—even more so without preseason games.”

On Monday, the Broncos waived seven players, including QB Riley Neal (UDFA), LB Tre' Crawford, WR Kelvin McKnight, RB Khalfani Muhammad, S Kahani Smith, CB Shakial Taylor, and C Nico Falah, while releasing NT Joel Heath. Counting Peko being placed on the Reserve/Higher-Risk Opt-Out list, the roster now sits at 80 players. 

The Broncos also announced that OL Elijah Wilkinson, who had a lower-leg surgery during the offseason, has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, while rookie sixth-round OG Netane Muti has been placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Cut Eight Players as NFL Deadline Looms

The Broncos had to make some early roster decisions on Monday, parting ways with eight players.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

Broncos DL Kyle Peko Opts Out of 2020 Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Broncos will be playing the 2020 season without Kyle Peko.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

DeMarcus Walker Posts Cryptic Tweet as Broncos Make Roster Cuts

DeMarcus Walker posted something cryptic on Twitter on the day the Broncos made several cuts. Could it be a harbinger?

Chad Jensen

by

SgtSonnyUSMC

Broncos Camp: These Notable Defenders Could be Bubble Players

No preseason games and an expanded practice squad might favor veterans, but some on the Broncos D are still vulnerable.

BobMorris

by

Lawp76

Broncos Camp: 10 Vets Who Could be on the Bubble

As the Broncos begin training camp, the pandemic has reshaped what the summer try-out period will look like. Here are the players suddenly on the roster bubble.

BobMorris

by

ErickTrickel

No Broncos Positive in First Two Waves of COVID-19 Testing

The Broncos got some good news on the virus front as training camp kicks off.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak

Vic Fangio Says Von Miller has a 'Hunger About his Game' he Hasn't had the Last Few Years

The Broncos believe their star linebacker is approaching the 2020 season with a renewed zeal and intensity.

Chad Jensen

Brian Billick Dishes on the Primary Influence Pat Shurmur Will Have on Drew Lock's Development

Brian Billick was once considered among the brightest offensive minds in the NFL as the architect of the 1998 Vikings offense and Super Bowl-Champion 2000 Ravens. Billick recently dished on what Pat Shurmur's greatest influence on Drew Lock will be.

KeithCummings

by

Chilly303

Anonymous NFL Exec Dishes on Drew Lock's Year 2 Outlook

What's on deck for Drew Lock in 2020? One NFL executive weighed in.

Lance Sanderson

by

0range Crush

Broncos Roster Breakdown: Calvin Anderson | OT

Could Calvin Anderson be the darkhorse no one is talking about who could come out of nowhere to compete for the Broncos swing tackle job?

Erick Trickel