SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' Week 14 Rookie to Watch: Jerry Jeudy | WR

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos sit at 4-8 with a Week 14 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers next up on the docket. If the Broncos want to avoid another season with a losing record, each of these four remaining games is a must-win, starting with this one. 

It all starts against the Panthers who could be without some key players. As a result of that, how the Broncos should attack them becomes quite clear. It also reveals who the Broncos' key rookie is for this game.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jerry Jeudy | WR

Entering this week, the rookie I had in mind to feature, based on the Panthers, was originally going to be cornerback Michael Ojemudia because of the Essang Bassey and Bryce Callahan injuries, followed by A.J. Bouye season-ending six-game suspension. The Panthers have some good receivers and Ojemudia became Denver's top corner. 

However, the news that the Panthers will be without D.J. Moore means that the matchup won't be quite as tough for Ojemudia.

The Broncos also have some talent on the defensive line that can make things difficult for center Lloyd Cushenberry, but not enough for him to be the rookie to watch. That really only leaves KJ Hamler and Jeudy, both of whom have a really good case to be the rookie to watch this week, but only one of them can actually have that title. 

Jeudy ultimately is not only the key rookie this week but based on the matchup with the Panthers' defensive backfield, he's simply a key to Drew Lock and the Broncos having a day in Carolina. 

What about the Panthers' secondary opens up possibilities and opportunity for Jeudy? Check out the video above because I break it down in-depth. 

Jeudy has a very favorable matchup, seems to be near perfect health, and seems to be carrying an extra chip on his shoulder for this one. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' GM John Elway Weighs in on Jerry Jeudy's Public Grievances

Jerry Jeudy created a firestorm in Denver this past week with his social media antics.

Chad Jensen

by

Gimmemy8iron

Fangio Answers if Broncos Will Turn to QB Brett Rypien After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos were going to give backup QB Brett Rypien a chance to start over Drew Lock in the team's four remaining games.

Chad Jensen

by

MPARENT

Brock Osweiler Gives Broncos Advice on How Much Time to Give Drew Lock

Brock Osweiler knows a thing or two about the NFL's trial-and-error process for quarterbacks.

Luke Patterson

by

kormathaw1

Vic Fangio Inadvertently Indicts Broncos OC Pat Shurmur with Quote on Passing Game

Fangio doesn't seem pleased about this offensive arrangement.

Zack Kelberman

by

Mikejdc$

Jerry Jeudy Takes Apparent Shot at Drew Lock, Broncos in Since-Deleted Tweets

The rookie WR appears to be fed up with Pat Shurmur's offense.

Zack Kelberman

by

CharlieBeagle

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

RT Demar Dotson Says Broncos' Locker Room is 'The Best I've Been in'

Demar Dotson quashed any notion of turmoil in the Broncos' locker room.

Chad Jensen

by

Kebby77

Shelby Harris or Jurrell Casey? Answering Which DL Broncos Will Try to Keep in 2021

From Shelby Harris vs. Jurrell Casey, to the Broncos' top draft priorities, to the most intriguing QB options in the 2021 draft, this mailbag covers many crucial topics.

Erick Trickel

by

RickyBobby_0815

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos battled hard but came up small in the clutch, dropping their 11th straight to the Chiefs. What keys are there to take away from this game?

Lance Sanderson

by

Little Phil

Broncos' Host Hope: Blueprint to Stopping Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson has a history hurting the Broncos.

Josh_Carney