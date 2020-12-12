The Denver Broncos sit at 4-8 with a Week 14 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers next up on the docket. If the Broncos want to avoid another season with a losing record, each of these four remaining games is a must-win, starting with this one.

It all starts against the Panthers who could be without some key players. As a result of that, how the Broncos should attack them becomes quite clear. It also reveals who the Broncos' key rookie is for this game.

Jerry Jeudy | WR

Entering this week, the rookie I had in mind to feature, based on the Panthers, was originally going to be cornerback Michael Ojemudia because of the Essang Bassey and Bryce Callahan injuries, followed by A.J. Bouye season-ending six-game suspension. The Panthers have some good receivers and Ojemudia became Denver's top corner.

However, the news that the Panthers will be without D.J. Moore means that the matchup won't be quite as tough for Ojemudia.

The Broncos also have some talent on the defensive line that can make things difficult for center Lloyd Cushenberry, but not enough for him to be the rookie to watch. That really only leaves KJ Hamler and Jeudy, both of whom have a really good case to be the rookie to watch this week, but only one of them can actually have that title.

Jeudy ultimately is not only the key rookie this week but based on the matchup with the Panthers' defensive backfield, he's simply a key to Drew Lock and the Broncos having a day in Carolina.

What about the Panthers' secondary opens up possibilities and opportunity for Jeudy? Check out the video above because I break it down in-depth.

Jeudy has a very favorable matchup, seems to be near perfect health, and seems to be carrying an extra chip on his shoulder for this one.

