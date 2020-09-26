As the Denver Broncos prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they have to figure out how to overcome so much adversity. The Broncos have dealt with some big injuries at multiple positions, which is going to put a lot on the rookies.

The loss of Courtland Sutton puts more on the shoulders of wideouts Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Tyrie Cleveland to help pick up what's been lost. Cornerback A.J. Bouye being on injured reserve means that Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey will be heavily called upon.

Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones on IR means McTelvin Agim will have to step up when his number is called. Of course, there's pressure on center Lloyd Cushenberry as well, though not because of an injury.

When it comes to taking on the Bucs, Denver needs them all to step up, but what rookie is the one to really keep an eye on? This isn't just about anticipating the pressure that might be on them, but specifically looking at the matchup against the Bucs.

So which rookie is set to really have a good game, or at least, make an impact on Sunday? There are so many variables, including execution, but there's one rookie who stands out above the rest with how favorable this game is for him.

That rookie is Hamler. That’s right, not Jeudy, but Hamler.

There are multiple reasons for this being the case and it doesn't mean Jeudy has a bad matchup by any means. Hamler just has a better matchup, especially with the traits he brings to the table for this offense.

