Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos embarrassed themselves again on primetime, blowing a three-point fourth-quarter lead and falling to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 12-9.

It was about as ugly of a game as Broncos fans could ask for, so who came out as the biggest winners and losers in a Week 5 loss that is as deflating as any in the preceding six years?

Winner: Baron Browning | OLB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The edge rusher proved why the coaching staff had faith in moving him to edge, as Browning displayed a dominant burst and was incredible in all phases of the game as an edge rusher. You name it: sacks, pressures, tackles for loss — Browning did it. But he did exit the game early with a wrist injury. Stay tuned. Loser: Russell Wilson | QB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Through five rough games, it's crazy to say that this was Wilson's worst game so far, considering some of his other performances, but the $245M man was awful on Thursday night. He missed throws, wide-open reads, and threw two appalling interceptions. Wilson came close to a game-winning drive in overtime but couldn't get it done. Hopefully, it cannot get worse for the franchise QB. Winner: Ejiro Evero | DC Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports This one is pretty simple. Evero's defense is keeping one of the NFL's worst offenses in every game. Evero is working himself into a head-coaching job, which could be sooner rather than later if Denver turns it around. Another awe-inspiring performance from the Broncos' defense, with sacks and turnovers galore. Loser: Nathaniel Hackett | HC Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports This is getting a little tiring. Every week, the head coach, who is meant to be an offensive guru, can't design consistent, effective offensive play designs to save his life. If this goes on much longer like this, the Walton-Penner group may move on from the man they had no say in hiring with the Broncos sitting at 2-3 with several absolutely awful losses. Winner: Caden Sterns | S Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The second-year player was all over the place tonight after a rough performance last week. Sterns had two interceptions and some nice plays in the middle of the field. It will be very interesting to see what happens after Justin Simmons returns — if Kareem Jackson is still the starter, as Sterns is the future of the position. Loser: Jerry Jeudy | WR C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jerry Jeudy made a few plays and had a few drops. This is the story of his career so far.

Jeudy needs to do more, and the offense can't only be Courtland Sutton. GM George Paton needs to make moves as soon as possible on this offense, or all of Broncos Country will turn on them.

This season is going downhill fast. If fans don't see changes fast, heads will start to roll. Only time will tell, but this is not the ride Broncos Country expected after the blockbuster trade in March.

Follow Brennan on Twitter @BrennanGrose01.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!