7 Winners, 3 Losers in Broncos' 23-13 Preseason Win Over Vikings

Skip to main content

Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in Preseason Win Over Vikings

The Denver Broncos received several noteworthy performances in preseason Game 3, and few clunkers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos can breathe a sigh of relief. The preseason is finally over after the Broncos knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 23-13 in the Game 3 finale. 

The Broncos bounced back in a big way after their embarrassing performance the game prior in Buffalo. This team played with intensity and want-to, assuaging some of the concerns about head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the fan base. 

One of the reasons the Broncos were likely much livelier in Game 3 was the fact that the players knew this was their last shot at earning a roster spot. It turns out that job security has a measurable effect on performance. 

The Broncos have to whittle the 80-man roster down to the final 53 by 2 pm MDT on Tuesday. We could begin to see cuts begin trickling out as soon as Sunday. 

That said, who were the biggest winners and losers from the Broncos' preseason finale? Let's get to it. 

Winner: Brett Rypien | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) prepares to pass the ball the ball in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.

While it was far from perfect, Rypien piggybacked a modestly impressive body of work on top of his Game 2 performance. Against the Vikings, he went 14-of-21 for 137 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 65.0. 

Those numbers would have looked drastically different had his goal-line pass to KJ Hamler not been tipped, where it was easily plucked out of the air for an interception. It wasn't a great throw, and the defender made a nice play to deflect it but that was the luck of the draw. 

Rypien's offense has scored more points in this preseason than his competitor for the Broncos' QB2 job. He's a winner coming out of Game 3. 

Loser: Josh Johnson | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson (11) drops back to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.

Johnson went 11-of-14 for 107 yards with a passer rating of 98.5, but it availed the Broncos' offense little. He seemed to be slightly more on-target than Rypien but far less impactful in terms of the offense staying on schedule. 

Rypien also connected with a receiver on a 45-yard bomb in the first half. We didn't see much of an aggressive mindset from Johnson. 

It feels like Rypien has won this job but it's by no means absolute. The margin between these two QBs is razor-thin. 

Winner: Broncos Run Game

Minnesota Vikings linebacker William Kwenkeu (47) tackles Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Finally, we saw signs of life from Coach Hackett's rushing attack. As a team, the Broncos rushed for 148 yards on 25 attempts (5.9 avg). 

Leading the way to open the game was Mike Boone, who looked explosive and oozed want-to. It was nice seeing newcomer Devine Ozigbo lead the team in rushing with 13 carries for 59 yards. 

JaQuan Hardy wasn't bad either with 23 yards on four totes. The Broncos' O-line was a big reason for the rushing game coming alive. 

Now fans can believe that the first-teamers can implement the rushing attack to even greater success. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Winner(s): Kana'i Mauga & Jeremiah Gemmel | ILB

Minnesota Vikings running back Bryant Koback (38) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' off-ball linebackers looked way better against the Vikings. There were a few missed tackles but credit Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad for leading the way. 

However, Mauga, an undrafted rookie out of Utah, was eye-openingly good. He was a whirling dervish, flying all over the field, finishing with four tackles (three solo). Mauga might not have won a roster spot but he's getting re-signed to the practice squad. 

Gemmel, a newcomer dubbed 'The General,' was also impressive in his small sample size. He too finished with four tackles (three) solo on the night. Broncos Country feels much better about its off-ball linebacker depth after Game 3. 

Winners: McTelvin Agim (DL) & Nik Bonitto (OLB)

COMP - McTelvin Agim and Nik Bonitto via IMAGN

Both Agim and Bonitto had been maligned entering the finale. While there's never been a question that Bonitto will make the roster as a rookie second-rounder, Agim's outlook has been very cloudy.

These two young Broncos answered the bell on Saturday night in a big bad way. Agim notched a sack and forced two fumbles, one of which was scooped up and returned to the house by Baron Browning. 

Meanwhile, not to be outdone in the strip-sack department, Bonitto led the Broncos with two QB takedowns, one of which was a forced fumble. It was a very encouraging performance by two young Broncos badly in need of some cache. 

Will it be enough to save Agim come cut-down time? I think so, as a 2020 third-round pick, but time will tell. 

Winner: Seth Williams | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Seth Williams (19) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

With Brandon Johnson suffering a high-ankle sprain blocking on the first play from scrimmage, Williams had a golden opportunity — if he could capitalize. It's safe to say that Williams did just that, leading the team with four receptions on five targets for 68 yards. 

Williams was the recipient of the aforementioned 45-yard bomb from Rypien. I've got Williams, a 2021 sixth-round pick, making this roster. 

Loser: Jalen Virgil | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil (17) warms up before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.

Although he finished second on the team with four receptions on five targets for 58 yards, Virgil was a loser on the night because he botch the opening kickoff, inadvertently pinning the Broncos on their own 3-yard line. There's no doubt that Virgil has a place with this team but the foibles of Game 3 might see him get exposed to the waiver wire. 

If he passes through waivers, the Broncos will almost certainly re-sign him to the practice squad. 

Loser: Kendall Hinton | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.

Kendall Hinton has been viewed as a near-lock to make the roster by many in media, but outside of Game 1, he's failed to make an impact. That trend continued in Game 3, with him finishing the game with zero receptions on one target, despite playing 56% of the Broncos' offensive snaps. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hinton was supposed to be this team's 'reliable' punt returner, but his decision-making in that department has been suspect. Meanwhile, guys like Montrell Washington and Williams have shined.

Who wins that sixth and final wide receiver spot on the Broncos' roster? It'll probably be Hinton, though he has zero momentum right now. If Tyrie Cleveland weren't injured, Hinton would be on the cutting room floor. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) prepares to pass the ball the ball in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

7 Winners, 3 Losers in Broncos' 23-13 Preseason Win Over Vikings

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson (11) drops back to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

8 Broncos Vested Veterans on Roster Bubble

By Bob Morris
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Report: Broncos' WR Brandon Johnson Suffers High-Ankle Sprain

By Chad Jensen
Minnesota Vikings linebacker William Kwenkeu (47) tackles Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos 23, Vikings 13: Five Game Balls

By Thomas Hall
Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos STC Says Rookie KR/PR Montrell Washington Will be 'Electric'

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) and wide receiver Seth Williams (19) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Practice Observations: Receiver Competition Resolving

By Thomas Hall
Members of the Denver Broncos before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Predicting Broncos' 6 Key Position Battles vs. Vikings

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) catches an 80 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Lock (not pictured) as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Broncos vs. Vikings Preseason Game 3: How to Watch

By Chad Jensen
Bills right guard Cody Ford (74) blocks Denver defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) as his quarterback Case Keenum looks downfield in the first half of the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Sd 082022 Bills 79 Spts
News

Broncos Practice Observations: Last Two DL Making the Roster

By Thomas Hall