Broncos Starter Could Sign New Multi-Year Contract

Bryce Callahan's projected 2022 market value falls somewhere between prove-it money and the contract he is currently completing with the Denver Broncos.

In naming the former Pro Bowl cornerback among its top 75 pending free agents, analytics giant Pro Football Focus predicted that Callahan will land a two-year, $10 million commitment, including $5 million guaranteed, on his next NFL pact.

The risk with Callahan is that he's a 30-year-old cornerback with an extensive injury history, but the reward for prospective suitors is one of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks when healthy.

"When healthy" are the operative words concerning Callahan, who's played in just 19 games (14 starts) since inking a three-year, $21 million deal with Denver in March 2019. The 30-year-old missed all of the 2019 campaign due to a foot injury that lingered into 2020, limiting him to 10 appearances. He also sustained a knee injury this season which shelved him for five games.

Uninhibited, Callahan is one of the league's top nickel corners, an All-Pro-caliber defender in coverage. He's notched 29 career pass deflections and six interceptions, "boasting a 96th percentile slot coverage grade since 2017," dating back to his time with the Chicago Bears, per PFF.

After investing $30 million in Ronald Darby and using a first-round pick on Patrick Surtain II, the Broncos are likely to let Callahan (and fellow CB Kyle Fuller) shop his wares in March.

They're among the team's marquee players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, joining quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Melvin Gordon, inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson, and safety Kareem Jackson.

