Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

Skip to main content

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks Disparages Wilson-Led Broncos: 'Bottom of The Division'

Nuked from orbit.

The 2022 Denver Broncos hype train has reached an increasingly high rate of speed this offseason with Russell Wilson serving as the conductor. Thanks to the whirlwind arrival of the veteran quarterback, orange-and-blue-speckled optimism is as feverish as it's been in more than a half-decade when the franchise housed the Lombardi Trophy.

But, in NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks' estimation, the train ought to be derailed, its parts sold for scrap. Optimism should make way for realism — his realism — about the Wilson-led outfit.

"When I look at this team from one to 53, I feel like they are at the bottom of the division. I look at what the Kansas City Chiefs have done, the Chargers and Raiders, and I do not see a more talented team," Brooks said Tuesday on NFL Network's Total Access. "Yes, Russell Wilson certainly closes the gap at the quarterback position. But the rest of the teams are absolutely loaded. Defensively, they're loaded. Every team we've mentioned in this division has two pass-rushers that can get after it. We talk about the wide receivers and the playmakers — I think if we rank all those positions out, the Broncos would finish at the bottom of the pack in all of those categories.

"So unless [Wilson] is able to pull a rabbit out of the hat, I just don't see the Broncos closing the gap and being a very competitive, championship-caliber team."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's reasonable to express caution over the Broncos due to their inexperience, particularly among a coaching staff where head man Nathaniel Hackett, offensive coordinator Justin Outten, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and special teams boss Dwayne Stukes are all in first-time roles. It's reasonable to adopt a believe-it-when-I-see-it posture with an organization that hasn't sniffed the playoffs since 2015, nor a winning record since 2016.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It, however, is unreasonable to dismiss this year's Broncos squad from a personnel standpoint, denigrating Wilson's supporting cast (Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon) and a defense which finished last season third in points per game — and which since was strengthened by the additions of edge rushers Randy Gregory and Nik Bonitto, linemen DJ Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike, and cornerbacks K'Waun Williams and Demarri Mathis.

Let's come back to this in January.

In the meantime, you already know what to do.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson on Fresh Start - I Came Here to Win
News

Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

By Zack Kelberman6 minutes ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Predicted to Win MVP & Broncos a Wildcard Berth by CBS Sports

By Luke Patterson6 hours ago
USATSI_16647810
News

Broncos to Play at Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day

By Zack Kelberman7 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson
News

Hackett Lets Slip Belief that Broncos can 'Win it All' with Russell Wilson

By Keith Cummings7 hours ago
Green Bay Packers guard Billy Turner (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

Broncos Insider Predicts Why Billy Turner Will Start at RT in 2022

By Luke PattersonMay 9, 2022
Denver Broncos inside line linebacker Kenny Young (41) and cornerback Ronald Darby (21) celebrate a play first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Raiders Sign Broncos Free-Agent LB Kenny Young

By Zack KelbermanMay 9, 2022
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

New Broncos' CB K'Waun Williams Shares Strong First Impression of Patrick Surtain II

By Chad JensenMay 9, 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Breaking Down Broncos' 90-Man Roster Post-Draft

By Bob MorrisMay 9, 2022
USATSI_16699521
News

Jerry Jeudy: New Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'Great Guy to Be Around'

By Zack KelbermanMay 8, 2022